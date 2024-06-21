Mission: Yozakura Family Episode 12 Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

The entire family celebrated Taiyo's exam clearance, and now, Taiyo is set to meet Ban, Mutsumi’s esteemed grandfather in Mission: Yozakura Family Episode 12. This anticipated episode promises to be just as entertaining as the last, so don’t miss it as it drops and get the release date, expected plot and more.

ALSO READ: Mission Yozakura Family Anime: New Trailer OUT; Release Date, Cast, Expected Plot & More to Know

Release date and where to stream Mission: Yozakura Family Episode 12

According to the official site and Twitter/X page, Mission: Yozakura Family Episode 12 is scheduled for release on Sunday, June 23, 2024, at 5:00 pm JST in Japan. Viewers outside of Asia may experience a slight delay in the simulcast. Following a 30-minute delay, fans from certain regions (excluding Asia) will be able to watch the episode on Disney+.

In the United States, Mission: Yozakura Family Episode 12 can be exclusively streamed on Hulu. For viewers in Southeast Asia, iQIYI offers an alternative platform to watch the latest episode. Additionally, Netflix provides streaming of the anime in Japan, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.

ALSO READ: Mission Yozakura Family Episode 1: Release Date, Where To Watch, Expected Plot And More

Expected plot of Mission: Yozakura Family Episode 12

Mission: Yozakura Family Episode 12 will be titled Prison Break Grandpa. Fans can expect an action-packed episode as Ban escapes from jail. He will take Taiyo to a club to celebrate his grandkids' wedding while skillfully evading Kyoichiro's capture attempts.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Taiyo, determined to bring Ban back to prison, faces a series of challenges. Mission: Yozakura Family Episode 12 will likely feature a thrilling chase and the situation will likely escalate when Keiko Yozakura arrives to return Ban to prison.

ALSO READ: Mission Yozakura Family Episode 3: Release Date, Where To Watch, Expected Plot And More

Mission: Yozakura Family Episode 11 recap

Mission: Yozakura Family Episode 11 is titled Yozakura Ghost Stories/Spy License, and begins with Futaba training Taiyo to improve his reflexes. After a rigorous session, they return to the mansion, where Mutsumi welcomes them. Mutsumi is seen looking through an old album she found while cleaning, containing pictures from when Nanao passed his Spy License exam.

Taiyo, unaware of such a test, asks about it. Futaba explains that a Spy License is a membership card issued by the Spy Association, with annual tests granting different ranks from Bronze to Gold, each offering various rewards and benefits. Futaba reveals she holds a gold-ranked license, piquing Taiyo's interest in taking the test.

Advertisement

Kyoichiro appears and warns Taiyo that every Yozakura family member has passed the test on their first try, and emphasizes the importance of not tainting the family's name. Mission: Yozakura Family Episode 11 then shifts to Shion's room, where Ayaka accidentally glitches Shion's computer system, causing a ghost to appear on-screen which promptly terrifies Futaba, who fears ghosts and curses despite her combat skills.

ALSO READ: Mission Yozakura Family Season 2: What Do The Makers Plan For The Finale?

Mutsumi and others comfort Futaba, and that night, Mutsumi begins reading the story of Momotaro to lull her to sleep but falls asleep after a few lines, leaving Taiyo to finish the story. Futaba thanks Taiyo and wishes him luck on the Spy License test. We then see Taiyo participating in the exam, with Mutsumi cheering him on as he clears the first round.

After the first round, Taiyo is attacked by a candidate but is saved by a blonde-haired spy, Tsukiyo Hoshifuru, who confesses his love for Taiyo. Mutsumi explains that Tsukiyo, known as a ‘playboy,’ flirts with everyone. Taiyo finds Tsukiyo's gestures irritating in Mission: Yozakura Family Episode 11, but perseveres through the several complex tests.

Advertisement

During the final test, as the ground begins to crumble, Tsukiyo helps Taiyo reach the safe zone at the cost of his own disqualification. However, Tsukiyo reveals he is the exam proctor and commends Taiyo for his humanity, declaring him the winner of the Spy License exam. Mission: Yozakura Family Episode 11 ends on a light note, with Tsukiyo expressing his continued affection for Taiyo.

For more updates on the Mission: Yozakura Family anime, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

ALSO READ: Mission: Yozakura Family Episode 10 Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More