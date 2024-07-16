Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 3: Aqua To Help GOA; Release Date, Where To Watch, Expected Plot And More

The tension between the original author Abiko and the Tokyo Blade play’s scriptwriter Goa seems to be at an all-time high, as Abiko demands Goa be removed from the work. With rehearsals now put on hold, Aqua and Akane will be going on a date in Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 3 to watch a ‘Stage Around’ play. Don’t miss the episode to find out how the date goes, and keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot, and more.

Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 3: Release date and where to watch

Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 3 is set to premiere on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, at 11:00 pm JST on TOKYO MX, TV Hokkaido, BS11, KBS Kyoto, TV Aichi, AT-X, and other networks across Japan. The series maintains a simultaneous global release schedule based on its Japanese airing time.

Additionally, Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 3 will be available for streaming on ABEMA, Hulu, Disney Plus, d Anime Store, Netflix, and additional local platforms. HIDIVE will handle international streaming, while Medialink will manage the Asia-Pacific region through the Ani-One Asia Ultra subscription on the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel.

Expected plot in Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 3

Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 3 will be titled 'Rewriting,' as per the anime’s official site. Fans can expect some major developments in this episode, as Aqua's date with Akane will lead him to appreciate Goa's scriptwriting talent. This will motivate Aqua to help reinstate Goa as the Tokyo Blade stage play's scriptwriter.

Advertisement

Aqua may seek assistance from Raida or Yoriko to do so, and fans may also see Yoriko confront Abiko about her treatment of Goa during rehearsals. Meanwhile, Ruby Hoshino will be back on screen in Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 3, seen expressing frustration over her limited gigs as an idol. She will discuss her concerns with Miyako Saitou and Mem-Cho.

Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 2 recap

Titled 'The Telephone Game,' Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 2 begins with a flashback to the Tokyo Blade’s preliminary meeting day. Aqua and Kana arrive at the stage play’s filming building, where they meet Melt. Melt, happy to work with them again, promises he has improved since his performance in Sweet Today.

Raida introduces himself, Kindaichi, and the other performers to the trio. Akane approaches Aqua, offering assistance due to her admiration for theater, while Melt and Kana comment on Aqua and Akane’s relationship and their Tokyo Blade roles. Melt and Kana later discuss Sweet Today.

Advertisement

Melt wishes Kana had been more critical of him, which could have helped him realize his shortcomings sooner. Determined to redeem himself, Melt vows to perform better in Tokyo Blade. Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 2 then shifts to Abiko and Yoriko at a restaurant. Abiko seeks advice from Yoriko, who has experience with her stories being adapted into other media.

Abiko asks Yoriko to accompany her to the Tokyo Blade rehearsals, and Yoriko agrees. Returning to the present, Abiko demands significant script changes from Raida, expressing frustration that previous revisions were not implemented. Goa apologizes and asks for specific changes, leading to a heated argument where Abiko accuses him of not understanding Tokyo Blade.

Raida stops their argument, and Yoriko describes the many different aspects of adapting works, and that it often came with the necessity of compromise. After some initial resistance, Abiko agrees to judge the script based on the actors' performances but demands Goa be removed from the project in Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 2.

Advertisement

Later, Goa, while willing to comply, does not want credit for the revised script. He asks to be removed from the credits. Raida tells Goa that his contributions weren’t nothing, but insists on the requirement of the requested changes. Rehearsals are put on hold until the revised script is complete.

Akane discusses the situation with Mei Adashino, which Aqua hears and asks what a ‘Stage Around’ play means. Surprised by his unfamiliarity, Akane invites Aqua to attend a Stage Around Play with her. Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 2 ends at the Stage Around Tokyo building, where the play is about to begin.

Keep up with Pinkvilla for more updates on the Tokyo Blade play in the Oshi No Ko Season 2.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.