My Dress-Up Darling Confirms Live-Action Series with First Look

My Dress-Up Darling is getting a live-action TV drama that will premiere in the drama time slot on MBS and TBS. 20-year-old Kota Nomura plays Wakana Gojo, while 22-year-old Riko Nagase plays Marin Kitagawa. This is also Nomura-san’s first time playing a lead role in a terrestrial drama series.

My Dress-Up Darling Live-Action series is set to premiere in Japan on October 8, 2024. To celebrate the announcement, the official X (formerly known as Twitter) account of the TV block shared a picture of the two main characters. The official website also disclosed official messages from both actors who were excited to join the series.

Koji Shintoku will be directing the series, with Satoko Okazaki writing the scripts. The director has also worked on other projects like Peach Girl, Honey So Sweet, and Honey Lemon Soda. Meanwhile, Satoko Okazaki has previously worked on the live-action of Waiting for Spring. Kyōdō Television will be producing the live-action.

My Dress-Up Darling Live-Action is based on the manga series written and illustrated by Shinichi Fukuda. It began serialization in Enix’s Young Gangan in January 2018 and has sold over 11 million copies as of May 2024. The series also had an anime series, which premiered in January 2022. A sequel has also been announced.

The series primarily revolves around Wakana Gojo and Marin Kitagawa. Gojo is rather shy and introverted, while Kitagawa is his classmate, who is extremely popular thanks to her good looks. She one day finds out that Gojo has a talent for crafting hina dolls and encourages him to make cosplay costumes for her.

Thanks to Marin’s encouragement, he finally steps out of his comfort zone and becomes more confident. As the two grow close to each other, Gojo is unaware that Kitagawa is falling in love with him. Considering the series’ popularity, fans shared their excitement on X over the new live-action series. Stay tuned for the latest updates on My Dress-up Darling.

