My Happy Marriage Season 2 Episode 5: Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

In ‘What the Autumn Breeze Brought,’ Kiyoka and Arata confront Naoshi Usui at the station. He briefly appears behind Miyo before vanishing, and Kiyoka’s flames fail to harm him. At the Special Anti-Grotesquerie Unit’s office, Kiyoka learns a missing Hojo family member was present at the mansion, raising concerns about Naoshi’s power to alter perception.

Arata explains Naoshi’s abilities, and Kiyoka assigns Kaoruko as Miyo’s bodyguard. Miyo befriends Kaoruko while Arata uncovers Naoshi’s past with Sumi. Meanwhile, Yoshito, recovering in the hospital, reacts strongly to Kaoruko’s name.

My Happy Marriage Season 2 Episode 5 will see Miyo and Kaoruko’s friendship develop further as they work together cleaning the barracks. Miyo may continue reflecting on her connection to Naoshi Usui after her recent dream.

Additionally, Kiyoka and Miyo may visit Yoshito Godo in the hospital, possibly leading to discussions regarding his reaction to Kaoruko’s presence and his concerns about Miyo’s safety. These events will likely reveal more about the ongoing conflict with the Gifted Communion.

My Happy Marriage Season 2 Episode 5 is set to air on Monday, February 3, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST on Tokyo MX and other channels in Japan, as per the official website and release schedule. It will also be available on TV Aichi, BS11, KBS Tokyo, Sun TV, and other networks.

Advertisement

The episode will be digitally distributed on services like ABEMA and Lemino. Internationally, My Happy Marriage Season 2 Episode 5 will be available on Netflix, but not on Crunchyroll or Prime Video.

For more updates from the My Happy Marriage anime, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.