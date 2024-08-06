One Piece: Luffy's Gear 4 Makes an Appearance at Paris Olympics 2024

The newest episodes and manga chapters of One Piece continue to dominate the world, and Luffy has been influencing fans all over. Some of these athletes have been competing, such as Payton Otterdahl, who represented the United States of America in the shot put and placed fourth overall. Before doing so, Otterdahl pumped himself with Haki to become Luffy's Gear Fourth Boundman form.

There are some hilarious shout-outs to Monkey D. Luffy from some pro athletes at the Paris Olympics 2024 in honor of One Piece. Anime One Piece is currently celebrating its 25th anniversary, which is its biggest milestone yet. Eiichiro Oda's original manga and anime franchise is on its way to taking over the world as it works its way through its Final Saga. This year, the franchise has been everywhere.

Crunchyroll has the entire One Piece anime back catalog (plus OVAs, movies, and specials) with Japanese and English dubs. Crunchyroll and Netflix are streaming One Piece: Egghead Arc episodes in addition to their initial release in Japan.

For those who prefer manga, Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library offers the latest chapters of One Piece (with the three most recent chapters available for free) or Shueisha's MangaPlus service. The entire back catalog of the decades-old series is also available. It's no surprise that One Piece has become one of the longest-running anime series, so bingeing the entire series would be difficult. Marathoning maybe 20 episodes of a series is quite different from marathoning 900+ episodes. But if you were determined to marathon One Piece, one fan calculated the time it would take, and the results are grim.

One Piece isn't just about anime and manga. Netflix's live-action One Piece series is currently working on Season 2. With the new season of Netflix's One Piece, we've set sail once again. As season two began production, all eyes were on the live-action original. No worries if you haven't caught up with the show. It's not too late to watch the live-action series before Netflix releases it again.

