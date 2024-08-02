Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 265 Spoilers: 'Enraged' Sukuna Threatens To Kill Yuji And Everyone He Holds Dear

The Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 265 spoilers have been officially released, eliciting a range of emotions from fans. With Yuji's past being revealed, the leaks hint at a climactic showdown between Yuji and Sukuna in the next chapter. Keep reading to find out what happens in Chapter 265.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 265 spoilers

As per the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 265 spoilers that have leaked online, the upcoming chapter will be titled That Day. The chapter begins with Sukuna and Yuji leaving the underground station as Sukuna identifies the situation as a rare phenomenon of connecting with a sorcerer during a battle, possibly due to a side effect of cursed energy being born from humans.

This scenario is unfamiliar to both, especially since Yuji himself did not know the specifics of what or where they were. However, he had a clear objective: to have a conversation with Sukuna. As they exit the station, they see a statue and comment on it, before the pair navigate an underground passage as Yuji begins to reminisce about his childhood.

Yuji will reveal that he lived in this place until he was around six or seven years old before moving back to Sendai due to his grandfather Wasuke’s work. He recounts in the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 265 leaks that his return a decade later for his grandfather’s friend’s funeral, surprised by the drop in the number of people in the area.

He then wonders if his grandfather's friend would have attended Wasuke's funeral if the latter had died first. Next, Yuji takes Sukuna to a park where he used to play. The park has changed significantly since his childhood, with much of the equipment gone.

Here, Yuji shares a memory of getting his foot stuck in a swing, thinking he might die, and another of crying when the slime he was washing fell down a drain. Upon finding a flower, Yuji misidentifies it as a morning glory, but Sukuna quickly corrects him the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 265 spoilers, telling him it was a hydrangea.

This surprises Yuji, though Sukuna attributes this knowledge to Megumi Fushiguro's memories. When asked if Sukuna knew of this place due to having inhabited Yuji’s body before, Sukuna denies having any interest in Yuji's memories. The two then engage in catching crawfish, with Sukuna catching the larger one and the two arguing over whose is better.

They move on to a department store, where Yuji recounts how it caused the closure of many small shops but opened a movie theater, which he saw as a fair trade in the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 265 leaks. Their journey continues to a field where Yuji used to catch grasshoppers, reminiscing about his visits to a farm with his grandfather and the time he overindulged in ice cream.

The spoilers then see the two move to an archery range, where Sukuna, with his experience from the Heian era, scores a perfect ten. As they walk through the snow, Yuji talks about his hometown’s quirks, and tells Sukuna about his childhood love for hot milk tea.

He then recounts a Christmas memory of hearing bells every year, which made him believe in Santa, only to realize later it was just snow chains on car tires. Sukuna grows impatient with Yuji’s storytelling and demand that he gets to the point in the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 265 spoilers. Yuji then begins to explain his evolving understanding of life and death.

He initially believed that fulfilling one's role defined a proper death, but now feels that even trivial roles or simple existence hold value. He expresses his hatred for Sukuna’s disregard for this value, telling him that humans are not tools with predetermined roles.

Yuji aims to show Sukuna the humanity in others, even those Sukuna sees no value in. Sukuna remains indifferent, stating that, while he understands everything Yuji is saying, he feels nothing. Yuji looks disappointed in the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 265 leaks, realizing he has failed to reach Sukuna.

Sukuna then tells Yuji that he was dumbfounded that this was all his hatred amounted to, eventually leading Sukuna to the realization that Yuji is showing him pity. As Sukuna confirms this, Yuji's eyes turn hostile, telling him that he could kill the latter if he so desired.

He then demands Sukuna release Megumi and return to Yuji’s body, in exchange for Sukuna's life. The Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 265 spoilers ends as Sukuna, enraged by Yuji’s arrogance, threatens to kill every single human being Yuji claims is valuable right in front of him.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.