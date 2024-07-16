My Hero Academia Ending: Timeskip to Old Hero Deku Teased; All We Know So Far

This article contains spoilers from the My Hero Academia manga

The final chapters of Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia manga have started coming out after the war against TomurAFO came to an end in chapter 424. Ever since then, the mangaka started publishing epilogue chapters that focus on the aftermath of the war and what happened to the heroes afterward.

There have been a lot of theories as to what might be covered in these chapters as we saw Deku lose most of his powers and also saw villains like Spinner and Overhaul who are now locked up. However, it seems that quite a while ago, Horikoshi teased something in a chapter that could be an older Deku.

Fans are hoping to see Deku as an old man

In the recent chapters, we saw that Deku lost most of his powers after his fight against TomurAFO. This news even brought Bakugo to tears as he thought about the days in their childhood when he used to bully Izuku for not having a quirk. However, Izuku told him that despite losing most of the powers, he still had some embers of One For All left inside him, meaning he could still continue to be a hero figure, much like All Might.

Advertisement

This is making a lot of people wonder whether the final chapters of the anime will show Deku as an older pro-hero. Mostly because it seems that Horikoshi already teased something like this a while back. Chapter 377 of the My Hero Academia manga started with a panel showing an old person’s hand playing with the falling Sakura petals. The chapter also had a monologue that was spoken in the past tense, much like Deku’s monologue in the latest chapters where he is talking about the future. This has led people to believe that it might be an older hero Deku who is speaking about the time after the war and how they thought that peace would return after it ended.

The manga might end by showing us old Deku

Deku/Izuku Midoriya is the beloved protagonist of the My Hero Academia manga and anime. For over 400 chapters, fans bore witness to his immense struggle to become a hero even though he was born without a quirk and trained to become the greatest and defeat the villain All For One. In chapter 424 of the manga, he was finally able to defeat both All For One and Shigaraki although he had to sacrifice his powers for it.

Advertisement

But it seems that Izuku has retained some embers of One For All’s powers, which might allow him to continue to be a hero even though both he and Bakugo have already become No. 1 Heroes as said by All Might. If that does happen, then there is a chance that the manga will end by showing us what happened to Deku when he gets older and whether he reminisces about his UA days.

There are a lot of things that people want to find out about the post-war arc. One of them is whether or not Ochaco and Izuku will finally get together and whether Shoto Todoroki and his family will be able to live a normal life. Ending the manga with an old Deku after a time skip, talking about his life as a hero might just be the perfect way to tie the story up.

ALSO READ: My Hero Academia Ending: Kohei Horikoshi Confirms Conclusion But Hints At Possible Future Stories