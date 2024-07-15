My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 10 Anime Compared To Manga; How Are They Different

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 10 was released on July 13, 2024, with moderately improvised and diversified scenes. The episode continued the fight against the Demon Lord, All for One, and TomurAFO. Endeavor returned with rage after being injured in the previous episode.

All for One unexpectedly moved, and the chapter shifted to TomurAFO's side, who was overpowering the heroes. The episode skipped key details to create more suspense among the fandom. This article compares every aspect of My Hero Academia season 7 episode 10 to its corresponding chapters to provide a comprehensive analysis.

Jiro and Tokoyami continue their attack

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 10 titled Wounded Hero! Burning Bright and True adapts chapters 355, 356-358, and 359. The episode picks up where the previous one left off, with All for One continuing their assault on Jiro and Tokoyami. Jiro expresses frustration towards the villain for causing distress among his friends, prompting Hawks to intervene despite his injuries worsening.

Hawks' attack is followed by Tokoyami's, which shatters All for One's mask. The villain dismisses the attacks as insignificant from his perspective, attributing them to stolen quirks. The production team enhances the visual impact with dynamic color choices, heightening the engagement of the story.

Endeavour returns to the battle

In My Hero Academia season 7 episode 10, All for One forcefully absorbs a stolen quirk and launches a devastating attack from all angles, aiming to strike all targets. Endeavor, fueled by rage after seeing Hawks and young heroes in danger, intervenes with a fiery assault against the villain.

Despite All for One evading Endeavor's initial attack, the Pro Hero's determination only intensifies. He relentlessly pursues the villain, driven by a desire to right the wrongs inflicted upon his family, particularly his son Toya (Dabi). Eventually, Endeavor manages to seize All for One and delivers a powerful Prominence Burn attack.

All for One was destroyed, but Overhaul had a quirk-destroying drug. He mocked Endeavor for recklessness, but the episode didn't reveal the aftermath. Although it was faithful to the manga, it skipped the scene where Deku's Danger Sense alerted him to a potential danger, likely to heighten suspense surrounding an impending hazardous event.

Bakugo in trouble

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 10 then shifted back to the flying coffin, where the heroes were struggling against TomurAFO's growth. Bakugo, on the other hand, was prepared, utilizing his hero suit's capacity to collect and utilize his explosive sweat, enhancing his combat effectiveness. After an ample amount was collected, Bakugo's hero suit changed and allowed him to shoot explosive bullets.

Bakugo attacked TomurAFO with an improvised Howitzer Impact, combining his quirk and explosive sweat. TomurAFO evaded Bakugo's attack, and he was hit by Mirko and Best Jeanist with his grown fingers. Bakugo was injured and bleeding, hinting at his endpoint. The episode was faithful to the manga series, with some scenes skipped and some heroes fighting outside the flying coffin.

UA's Business students document the battle

Episode 10 of Season 7 of My Hero Academia features UA's business students, who use handheld devices to document battles and stay connected with the outside world through Mandalay's Telepath Quirk. This simple, honest work helps keep the hero industry well-rounded and reminds fans that it takes more than explosive Quirks to save the day and keep hero society functioning against an apocalyptic threat. The supporting extras provide fun variety and keep the story grounded.

