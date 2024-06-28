My Hero Academia Ending: Kohei Horikoshi Confirms Conclusion But Hints At Possible Future Stories

My Hero Academia creator Kohei Horikoshi has confirmed that the anime will end Deku's story on August 5th. Despite this, the shonen superhero series still has major battles to cover, with season seven still in full swing. Season eight may be the last, but My Hero Academia: You're Next is also set to hit the silver screen this summer. However, the universe may not be completely abandoned, as seen in the past.

My Hero Academia's ending is significant for the franchise and manga, and it's even more significant for the upcoming film, My Hero Academia: You're Next. The film is set to premiere in Japan on August 2, coinciding with the manga's end, adding even more importance to the series.

My Hero Academia series may not be over

Kohei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia universe includes young heroes like Deku and Class 1-A fighting against All For One and various threats. In 2016, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes featured vigilantes fighting against villains outside of professional crime fighting, such as Crawler, Pop Step, and Knuckle Duster. Another spin-off, My Hero Academia: Team-Up Missions, brought together UA Academy's finest tag teams that didn't make the main series.

Horikoshi hasn't yet stated whether he foresees creating a sequel or other spinoffs to the beloved superhero series, but his love of all things North American comic books could hint at the future of the franchise. With examples like Vigilantes and Team-Up Missions giving other creators their time in the Class 1-A sandbox, perhaps Kohei will allow others to create new stories in the future while taking a well-deserved break.

Studio Bones has hinted at a potential ten-film franchise for the series, providing ample new stories and reducing Horikoshi's workload for future tales, ensuring a steady stream of exciting and engaging content.

There are still issues to be addressed in the story before My Hero Academia's finale, including Todoroki's family's fate and Uraraka and Izuku's conversation after the battle against Toga. Kohei Horikoshi has demonstrated his dedication to the series by posing mysteries that were answered hundreds of chapters later, ensuring fans have a satisfying ending for the characters.

My Hero Academia’s ending is structured in a way that avoids a typical problem with shonen manga, and however that plays out, is sure to be a great send off to the series.

My Hero Academia stands out from other shōnen manga in its ability to provide proper closure. Unlike other manga, which often end immediately after defeating the final villain or bringing the main couple together, My Hero Academia has a lengthy epilogue to fully wrap its story, providing more closure than typical shōnen manga. This allows for a more comprehensive understanding of the characters and the world.

My Hero Academia: You're Next gives fans another take on its finale

My Hero Academia's ending features an extended epilogue to tie loose ends, with minimal action, despite the possibility of introducing a new villain. The fourth movie, My Hero Academia: You're Next, offers a more action-packed ending compared to the manga. Whether this was intentional is unknown, but it's a great surprise for fans who wanted a bigger finale for the manga.

My Hero Academia: You’re Next gaining that sort of metatextual importance can also add more to its overall quality. One criticism of the movies has been that they tend to be light on plot and character development, and while the new movie might be the same, My Hero Academia: You’re Next serving as another type of ending to My Hero Academia can make its story feel far more engaging, at least from a meta-perspective. That’s sure to make You’re Next an even greater film to watch, and overall, it makes it an even more worthwhile addition to the franchise.

My Hero Academia: You're Next aligns with the manga's ending, potentially reshaping the movies' relationship with the manga. The movie's role in the series' ending could potentially alter the movies' connection to the manga. The film's exciting ending adds to the anticipation, making both the movies and the manga more worth waiting for. Despite the movies' previous connection to the manga, this meta-perspective could change the relationship.

