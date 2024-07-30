My Hero Academia: 6 Character Deaths Fans Can't Get Over

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for the My Hero Academia manga and anime.

As with any anime series, seeing your favorite character die is heartbreaking, especially when creators show flashbacks of their happy moments right before their death. Kōhei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia (Boku no Hiro Akademia) pretty much follows the same narrative. The manga started back in 2014 and with over 100 million copies sold, it is one of the most popular mangas of all time.

With an anime series, multiple films, manga spinoffs, and even video games, the franchise’s popularity is undeniable. The series celebrates its 10th anniversary this year and that provides a perfect occasion to take a look back at some of the fans’ favorite characters that were part of the series. Interestingly, the deaths of certain villains are often more memorable than those of who died as heroes.

Magne (Kenji Hikiishi)

Magne, aka Kenji Hikiishi, was a member of the League of Villains and part of the Vanguard Action Squad. Her Quirk included magnetism, which she could use as per the enemy’s gender. During the Shie Hassaikai arc, she is brutally killed by Overhaul’s Quirk, which showcases the brutal reality of their world. Her death was also a catalyst for Twice’s loyalty to the League of Villains.

Sir Nighteye (Mirai Sasaki)

A lot of My Hero Academia fans were upset when they saw the end of Mirio Togata’s mentor. Sir Nighteye was a pro-hero and also a sidekick to All Might. His Quirk, or foresight, as the name suggests, allowed him to see the future of anyone he touched. Moments before he passed away, Nighteye smiled and encouraged those around him to do the same, saying that a world without smiles and humor has no bright future.

Twice (Jin Bubaigawara)

He was probably one of the few major antagonists in the series whose death had an emotional impact on fans. Despite his villainous actions, the loyalty and genuine care he had for his friends humanized him. His Quirk was creating clones, which drove him to insanity and an identity crisis. One of the more heartwarming moments was when he overcame his trauma to save Himiko Toga.

Jin gave his life to protect the league, and Hawks, who killed him, understood that Jin was truly a good person at heart. In the series, it is revealed that Jin made the clones only to cope with loneliness. It was after he started using his Quirk to commit crimes that he lost all of his senses.

Star and Stripe (Cathleen Bate)

The No. 1 Pro Hero of the United States of America, her death came as a surprise to a lot of My Hero Academia fans. An embodiment of the American spirit of heroism, her Quirk New Order allowed her to set rules for her surroundings. Unfortunately, Tomura Shigaraki, who has now become a vessel for All For One, was too much for her. In her final moments, she sacrifices herself to set a trap within her Quirk. Cathleen Bate, a true American, went down fighting.

Midnight (Nemuri Kayama)

One of the most favorite characters from the show, Nemuri Kayama, was also known as the R-rated Hero: Midnight, who taught at U.A. High School. During the Paranormal Liberation War arc, she confronts Gigantomachia to protect her students but dies at the hands of the villains. Her death sends shockwaves through the community, especially students of Class 1-A. She deeply cared about her students, always pushing them to reach their potential. Among the students, many anime fans also mourned the loss of Midnight.

Tomura Shigaraki (Tenko Shimura)

The leader of the League of Villains, one of the main antagonists of the show, had a rather sad backstory. In the series, it is revealed that Tomura accidentally killed his family due to his uncontrollable Quirk, Decay. He is rescued by All For One, and then the latter manipulates him, which results in the entire Paranormal Liberation War arc.

The villain does have a good ending, as towards his end, Izuku manages to save his soul, and he dies a peaceful death. Before dying, he encourages Izuku and the others to do their best. All of these deaths impacted the storyline in one way or another. As the series continues to evolve, their moments will always remain etched in the memories of fans. Stay tuned for news related to My Hero Academia!

