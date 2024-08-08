My Hero Academia: How Strong Is Deku With His New Armor?

Chapter 430 of My Hero Academia reveals a divide among fans regarding Deku and his powers. The author introduced the idea of Deku losing the One For All powers, leading to dissatisfaction among readers. Deku earned the power of the One For All fairly and squarely, working hard to be a worthy user in MHA. This story highlights the complexity of the characters and their struggles.

Deku achieved greatness towards the end of the series. However, he knew he had to make sacrifices to end the war, leading to his Quirklessness and receiving a different battle armor. This armor, similar to the one All Might wore at the end of the story, symbolizes his superiority and the sacrifices he made to end the war.

Deku lost One For All in the battle against Shigaraki Tomura

Deku, the ninth user of the Quirk One For All, was the greatest in My Hero Academia. He inherited it from Yagi Toshinori, also known as All Might. Deku became extremely powerful with this ability, but he had to train his body to wield it. By the time of the war, Deku could channel not only the power of the One For All but also other Quirks given to him by the remnants of the Quirk.

Deku, despite his powerful abilities, couldn't defeat Shigaraki. To defeat him, he decided to make a bigger sacrifice by giving up the One For All. He transferred the vestiges of Shigaraki's past to uncover his weaknesses, revealing his quirks and the One For All. This process brought Shigaraki's past to the surface, causing him to become mentally crippled. Deku's majestic powers were not enough to defeat Shigaraki, and he had to make a bigger sacrifice.

Deku successfully defeated Tenko with powerful blows, but All For One took control, leaving Deku to eliminate them for good. Deku's final punch eliminated both All For One and Shigaraki simultaneously, making Deku Quirkless for good. However, he had embers of the One For All inside him for a while, similar to All Might having embers of the quirk after transferring it to Deku. These embers burned out by Deku's graduation, making him officially Quirkless after graduation.

All Might gifted Deku his new armor

Deku's absence at the end of My Hero Academia left fans disappointed, as his friends had become Pro Heroes and made great names. Bakugo and Shoto were competing, with Aizawa suggesting Shoto would eventually surpass the former due to his nature. Kamui Woods and Mt Lady were close to the top hero positions, with Mirio taking the number one spot. Deku's absence was not well-received by fans, as it left him without power and left him feeling unfulfilled.

Fans hoped for a saving grace for Deku, and All Might delivered an armor to him at the end of My Hero Academia. The armor was crafted by a friend in the US, likely Melissa Shield and Dave, with Mei's help. Bakugo and other friends contributed financially, with Mei contributing to the project. Fans were hoping for a sense of saving grace for Deku.

Together, everyone ended up creating this reality for Midoriya, and he certainly deserved this power, as was made clear by All Might. On the very last page of My Hero Academia, Deku donned the armor once again and joined his friends on patrol duty, as now, he is a Hero once again, meaning that Horikoshi ended up giving him the wings that he always deserved, and a chance at becoming a Hero once again.

How strong is zdeku with his new armor?

Armored Deku is expected to be highly powerful, as evidenced by the last chapter where All Might mentions the advancements in science over the last 8 years since the war's conclusion. This implies that Deku's armor is stronger and more advanced than All Might's. Deku has also tapped the power of multiple Quirks, meaning his armor likely possesses the abilities of the quirks he possessed through One For Allmand the vestiges. Although their mechanical versions will be different, Deku's inner powers are similar. Fans have not yet seen Deku's capabilities, but the chapter suggests a high level of strength.

Deku is expected to be as strong as during the war due to All Might's even fighting against All For One in the final war. Despite All For One's sensational powers, Deku's abilities are expected to be astronomically superior to All Might's. This puts Deku on a high level, making him a worthy Hero and potentially competing for the position of Number One later in the series. Fans can confidently say that Deku is now a worthy Hero and will be competing for the position of Number One.

