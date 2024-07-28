My Hero Academia Manga Ending Eyes Other Projects Forth; All We Know So Far

There's good news for My Hero Academia fans! Despite the manga wrapping up with Chapter 430 on August 5, creator Kohei Horikoshi has big plans. Horikoshi's team revealed recently that he'll announce "multiple projects and events" after the finale. Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #36/37 will have all the details. There's no end in sight for My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, but fans can look forward to a sequel, spin-off, or even anime adaptation.

The decade-long journey comes to an end on August 5 with the finale of My Hero Academia. Although the manga's ending has been announced for some time, fans are still dreading saying goodbye. However, there is more Hero stuff to come after the sad ending, so it may not be so sad anymore. Following Chapter 430, the team behind the manga announced Kohei Horikoshi would unveil several future projects and events.

Weekly Shonen Jump #36/37 will include the announcement of the impending projects and the final chapter. There has been no indication of what these projects are so far. There is plenty of room for speculation about this, however. The Class 1-A characters may appear in a sequel after the time jump, according to some fans. A spin-off manga by Court Betten and Hideyuki Furuhashi called My Hero Academia: Vigilantes may also be adapted as an anime.

What are the fan speculations?

My Hero Academia officially entered its epilogue after wrapping up the Final War Arc in Chapter 423. However, the story did not end there, as creator Kohei Horikoshi promised more chapters before the manga concluded.

Two chapters into the epilogue, the manga took an unusual two-week-long hiatus. Typically, the series only took a break once every three weeks, so this break was out of the ordinary. The last break occurred before Chapter 424, meaning the next one wasn't expected until Chapter 426. No reason was stated for the early hiatus in Chapter 425, ruling out health or personal matters as the cause.

The most plausible reason for the hiatus was that Horikoshi needed time to prepare for the epilogue. As opposed to many Shonen series, My Hero Academia resolved every issue and gave its characters a sense of closure. To get to this satisfying conclusion, more planning was needed.

Fans are eagerly speculating about the future events. On Reddit, one fan commented, "I want a time skip sequel series where everyone is a pro." Another added, "I want a time skip sequel series so bad."

“‘Multiple projects’ it better be a sequel please… I beg you,” wrote another fan on X/Twitter, while one added, “I’m sure it’s gonna be a spinoff announcement. I think Hori is too attached to MHA to just call it quits.”

The Weekly Shonen Jump issue announcing the hiatus also included a special 'Message Card' from Horikoshi, as well as comments from the My Hero Academia anime staff.

