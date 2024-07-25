My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 12: Heroes Mourn Bakugo As Dabi Returns; Release Date And More

My Hero Academia continues to advance its current season, which is rapidly becoming one of the anime's finest. The latest episode marked a significant turning point as fans saw Katsuki Bakugo get killed by Tomura Shigaraki, and fans cannot wait to see the next episode’s developments.

Anticipation continues to build for My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 12, as it is set to address the aftermath of one of the season's most shocking moments, focusing on the fallout from Bakugo's apparent defeat. With the episode only out after a week’s break, the wait has never felt so agonizingly long.

Don’t miss the episode as it releases to see how the heroes will respond. Keep reading to get the release date, where to watch My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 12, expected plot and more.

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 12: Release date and where to watch

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 12 is set to premiere on Saturday, August 3, 2024, at 5:30 pm JST, as confirmed by the anime’s website. Please note that the release time might differ according to your time zone.

For Japanese viewers, My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 12 will air on local networks like Nippon TV and its affiliated channels. International audiences can stream the episode on platforms such as Crunchyroll and Netflix.

Expected plot in My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 12

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 12 will be titled Those Who Defend, Those Who Violate, as per the previews and the anime’s website. The episode will see the season’s focus shift to Gunga Villa, where All For One will be seen ‘returning’. Fans can also expect to see a heated fight as Dabi reappears, still raging in a coat of blue flames.

Back at the Sky Coffin, following Bakugo's fatal injury, Eraserhead and Best Jeanist will be seen being consumed by their grief. With Deku racing back to confront Shigaraki while unaware of Bakugo's fate, fans can expect to see the boy’s reaction to his childhood friend’s death in My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 12.

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 11 recap

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 11, titled Light Fades to Rain, continues from the previous episode with Bakugo suffering a severe injury from Shigaraki. The heroes struggle to contact Deku, and Aizawa urges Jeanist, Mirko, and Edgeshot to protect Bakugo. Amajiki and Nejire discuss their graduation plans, and Mirio joins the fight.

The Big Three of UA engage Shigaraki, trying to buy time for Deku's arrival. Shigaraki mocks Bakugo, claiming he will always be in Deku's shadow. Nejire's attack is redirected as Shigaraki uses Bakugo as a shield. Amajiki's intervention proves insufficient, but Mirio rescues Bakugo with Jeanist's help and confronts Shigaraki.

Mirio questions Shigaraki’s motives, leading to a realization about Shigaraki’s lack of true friends. With Nejire's support, Mirio lands a powerful blow on Shigaraki. Jeanist tends to Bakugo, noticing his tears and encouraging him to step aside, but Bakugo's determination impresses Jeanist. My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 11 then focuses on Mirio and Shigaraki's battle.

Mirio's words trigger Shigaraki's memories of his childhood, causing an emotional reaction. ‘Shigaraki’ insists that his fusion is complete, though remnants of Tenko Shimura remain. ‘Shigaraki’ targets Bakugo again. Mirio recalls his plan to buy time and keep Shigaraki occupied. Amajiki charges up with Nejire's shockwave, unleashing the Vast Hybrid Plasma Cannon, but it’s not enough.

‘Shigaraki’ retaliates, and Bakugo stands up, ready to fight despite his injuries. He attacks ‘Shigaraki’ with incredible speed, using his new move, Cluster, which exerts pressure on his sweat glands to enhance his speed. Bakugo acknowledges the pain, realizing it mirrors Deku's struggles. ‘Shigaraki’ questions Bakugo's persistence and recalls Kudo, the second One For All user.

He strikes Bakugo, who falls with his All Might card. My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 11 ends with Bakugo’s heart ruptured, leaving the heroes in shock. The skies darken, and elsewhere, Bakugo's parents express concern for Bakugo since he doesn’t like the rain. At the battlefield, Best Jeanist rushes to tend to Bakugo’s severe wounds.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.