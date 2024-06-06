My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 6: The Final Battle Begins! Release Date, Where To Stream, And More

The final battle is finally beginning in My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 6, and fans are more excited than ever. As the heroes and villains implement their individual plans to defeat the other, several old faces will seen once more. Don’t miss the upcoming episode and get the release date, expected plot, and more here.

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 6: release date and where to stream

The upcoming release of My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 6 is scheduled for Saturday, June 8, 2024, at 5:30 pm JST, as officially announced on the show's website. Keep in mind that the exact release time may vary depending on your time zone.

Japanese audiences can catch My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 6 on local networks such as Nippon TV and its associated channels. For international viewers, the episode will be available for streaming on platforms like Crunchyroll and Netflix.

Expected plot in My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 6

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 6 will be titled Division and is set to deliver an intense and action-packed episode as the decisive battle between the heroes and villains finally begins. The episode will focus on the implementation of the plan created by All Might, Aizawa, and other key figures as they initiate combat across various locations in Japan.

The previews suggest that the plan will entail dividing the villains, and Aoyama will be at the forefront of it. Shinso and Monoma will also be making an appearance in My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 6, likely using Monoma’s Quirk to copy Shinso’s Brainwash and use it on the villains. Another major focal point of the episode will be Tomura Shigaraki, who has been transported to Sky Coffin, according to the website.

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 5 recap

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 5 is titled Let You Down and begins with Himiko Toga visiting her abandoned family home. Thinking about her painful past, she recalls the moments of being ostracized by her family and society. Her solitude is interrupted by Dabi, who appears and burns down her house in a twisted act of kindness.

He reveals that he had taken blood from Twice's body during the Paranormal Liberation War and gives it to Toga. Because of her Transform Quirk, Toga can use the Quirks of those she truly loves, allowing her to replicate Twice's Double Quirk and unleash his Sad Man's Parade.

Meanwhile, Shigaraki Tomura undergoes a disturbing transformation as his body adjusts to the Quirk Singularity Theory, a process monitored by All For One. Skeptic approaches Spinner, urging him to lead the heteromorphs who see him as a symbol of their cause. Reluctantly, Spinner agrees in My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 5, mostly motivated by his loyalty to Shigaraki.

Back at UA, Class 1-A returns to their dorms after a grueling day battling jailbreakers. Their rest is short-lived as All Might, Tsukauchi, and Principal Nezu arrive to brief them on the upcoming war. Nezu informs the UA refugees that the villains plan to attack in four days. The next day, the 1-A students say their goodbyes to their families and move into the Makeshift Fortress: Troy, a fortified structure designed for their protection.

Elsewhere, Izuku thanked Ochaco for earlier her speech when he was returning to UA. Ochaco confides in Izuku about her feelings of guilt regarding Toga, despite the destruction caused. Izuku reveals he shares similar sentiments about Shigaraki in My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 5. Meanwhile, Bakugo, Iida, and Kirishima comfort Shoto, who deals with his feelings about Toya, now known as Dabi.

On the day of the operation, All For One manipulates the Aoyama family to lure Izuku to a secluded location, using a lie detection Quirk to ensure their compliance. Izuku meets with Yuga Aoyama, who explains All For One's plans for global domination. Suddenly, All For One confronts them, but Yuga betrays him, attacking with his Navel Laser.

In response, All For One warps numerous villains to their location to surround Izuku and Yuga. However, My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 5 concludes as the heroes are also transported to the battlefield by Kurogiri’s Warp Gate, catching All For One off guard.

For more updates on the final battle in My Hero Academia Season 7, stick with Pinkvilla.

