My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 6: Monoma And Shinso To Divide The Villains; Spoilers From The Manga

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 6 will see the final battle against All For One and the League of Villains begin earnestly as the heroes put their intricate plan into action. The episode will likely adapt Chapters 344 to 346 of the manga and see Monoma and Shinso put their Quirks into action. To find out more about what happens next in the upcoming episode, keep reading.

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 6 spoilers from the manga

According to the MHA anime website, My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 6 will be titled Division. The episode should start with a flashback before Class 1-A left UA. Principal Nezu, Tsukauchi Naomasa, and All Might gather the students to explain their plan to deceive All For One.

They discuss the necessity of tricking All For One into thinking they are exhausted from their ongoing search, a ruse designed to catch him off guard. They suspect All For One is using the Quirk ‘Search’ to monitor their movements, making it crucial for them to act as though they are on the brink of collapse.

Naomasa details how they plan to lure All For One out using Aoyama Yuga and his family as bait. Although Aoyama’s involvement initially brings joy to Class 1-A, Momo Yaoyorozu raises a critical question: All For One can detect lies. Naomasa reassures them in My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 6, explaining their strategy hinges on controlling Yuga's and his parents' voices through Shinso Hitoshi’s brainwashing ability.

Shinso, who has trained hard to enhance his Quirk, joins the operation and is capable now of making people talk under brainwashing. This removes any emotional variables, ensuring the Aoyamas can convincingly deceive All For One. The class praises Shinso's growth and Aizawa's training. Meanwhile, at Central Hospital, Monoma Neito receives a request from Aizawa and Vlad King to copy Kurogiri's Warp Gate Quirk.

After some initial doubts about being able to master the Quirk in such a short time span, Monoma agrees, understanding the importance of his role in the plan. On the day of the operation, Shinso uses brainwashing Quirk on the Aoyamas, ensuring they can deceive All For One. As planned, Monoma uses Warp Gate to transport all the heroes to the battlefield in My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 6.

The heroes and villains clash, with All Might and Naomasa observing from Central Hospital, knowing this confrontation will determine the fate of One For All. The battlefield erupts in chaos as Tomura Shigaraki, under All For One's influence, commands Dabi to attack. Dabi’s flames are countered by a massive ice explosion from Shoto Todoroki.

All For One quickly realizes the heroes' strategy to separate the villains, but it’s too late. The ‘Troy’ system is activated in My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 6, encasing the villains in metal containers. Monoma then summons additional Warp Gates to transport the villains to isolated locations.

Endeavor and a team of heroes confront All For One at the ruins of Gunga Mountain Villa. Hawks attempts a direct strike, but All For One's defenses hold. All For One mocks their efforts, noting the decline in hero numbers. He criticizes Endeavor for burdening his youngest son, Shoto, with the responsibility of facing Dabi, his oldest son.

The villains, including Himiko Toga and Dabi, break free from their cages, but Todoroki Shoto points out that the brief restraint was all the heroes needed to scatter and disorient the villains. As heroes and villains are sucked into different Warp Gates in My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 6, Deku is unexpectedly dragged away by a whip, separating him from the group.

At the now-floating UA High, Best Jeanist expresses concern about Deku's absence. Meanwhile, Deku finds himself in an aquarium with Uravity (Uraraka Ochaco) and Froppy (Asui Tsuyu), having been pulled there by Himiko Toga. Confused and caught off guard, Deku wonders why his Danger Sense didn’t activate.

Dynamight (Bakugo), Suneater (Amajiki Tamaki), Nejire Chan (Hado Nejire), Edgeshot, and Mirko arrive at the floating UA fortress. Tomura Shigaraki realizes he’s alone in the sky in My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 6, attempting to use his Decay Quirk to attack. However, the fortress's electromagnetic barrier counteracts his Quirk, momentarily paralyzing him.

This allows Best Jeanist to restrain him with carbon fibers. Best Jeanist queries Deku's absence before explaining the fortress’s design, including its ability to counter Shigaraki's Decay Quirk. The arena, designed as a flying coffin, constantly repairs itself thanks to Power Loader, Cementoss, Mei Hatsume, and the Development Class, supported by Creati (Yaoyorozu Momo).

Chargebolt (Kaminari Denki) and other electricity students power the systems, maintaining the electromagnetic barrier. Inside the fortress, Eraser Head (Aizawa) and Phantom Thief (Shinso) work together to keep Shigaraki’s Quirks erased. Their plan faces complications with Deku’s absence, exacerbated when Shigaraki’s left-hand transforms into a monstrous mass of fingers.

Dynamight and the others are caught off guard, and Eraser Head fears the completion of Shigaraki’s body. My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 6 should conclude with Shigaraki launching a massive attack on Mirko, taunting Eraser Head, and calling him a let-down.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.

