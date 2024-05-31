My Hero Academia Chapter 424: What Will Be Tomura Shigaraki's Ultimate Fate? Find Out

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for My Hero Academia chapter 424.

My Hero Academia chapter 424 is approaching after a two-week break, and fans are eagerly anticipating another thrilling addition to the story. The arc has been phenomenal, with shocking decisions made recently, such as Shigaraki's death. However, there are still exciting aspects to explore in the series, and fans are eagerly anticipating chapter 424, hoping it lives up to expectations.

While My Hero Academia chapter 424 spoilers did provide an update on the heroes' condition following the war, it also confirmed Tomura Shigaraki's fate, which many fans were concerned about, especially after chapter 423 of the manga.

Tomura Shigaraki's fate in the upcoming My Hero Academia chapter

The fate of Tomura Shigaraki also known as Tenko Shimura, remains a major question in the My Hero Academia story. Shigaraki, who was manipulated by All For One, has died, but some fans hope for Tenko's survival. I

However, Tomura Shigarakim is confirmed dead in My Hero Academia chapter 424 spoilers. It was revealed by Deku, who expressed grief to All Might for not saving the crying boy. Deku also revealed that despite Shigaraki's hatred having vanished, he remained the leader of the League of Villains due to his responsibility to them. Tenko is alive, chapter 424 could be the perfect stage for his grand return. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Upon hearing what Shigaraki's face was like at the end, All Might reassure Deku about Tenko's heart's potential if he no longer sees a crying boy, as seen in a flashback sequence in My Hero Academia chapter 424, where Deku talks to Shigaraki for the last time.

Shigaraki finally looked at peace in the panel while talking to his former adversary. That said, it will likely be the last time the readers ever see Shigaraki in the manga, especially since his story is now officially over.

Deku successfully saved the young crying boy inside Shigaraki. By lending a hand to his adversary and being there for him, Deku was able to save Tomura Shigaraki's soul, if not his life.

Chapter 424 of My Hero Academia delivers a satisfying sendoff to the beloved villain, Shigaraki. Although he cannot be redeemed for his actions, his indelible mark on the story and fandom is undeniable. All For One, who re-emerged and took control of Shigaraki's body, revealed that he orchestrated his entire life and turned him into a villain.

All For One, the master of Shigaraki, not only granted him the Decay Quirk but also caused the death of his entire family. Shigaraki realizes that his master is responsible for his terrible life, causing a shock to him and the fandom. His life was tragic as he had made no decisions or choices himself, and his fate as the world's most notorious villain could have been prevented if not for All For One's heinous schemes.

Tomura Shigaraki is a character who isn't inherently evil like All For One. On the contrary, he was shown to be innocent and optimistic during his childhood. For this reason, fans often find it hard to hate Shigaraki for all his crimes, especially since he was basically pushed towards becoming a vengeful villain by All For One.

Chapter 424 could focus on the aftermath of the war

Chapter 424 of My Hero Academia focuses on the aftermath of the war, with Deku winning the final battle. The story highlights the ongoing battles over the past two years, with many injured heroes still in need of help.

Despite many Heroes being transferred to the main battlefield with Warpgate, many still need help and may finally receive the attention they deserve in the upcoming chapter. This could provide a proper view of the entire battlefield and help those in need.

Advertisement

Furthermore, other Heroes who are fighting for their lives and are between life and death could also receive a lot of focus. Then, there are other Heroes who end up winning their battles triumphantly but are gravely injured, such as Ochako and Bakugo, among others, are also likely going to take up the spotlight in the upcoming chapter of the series.

All things considered, My Hero Academia chapter 424 will deliver a proper conclusion of this war to the fans, and that is certainly very exciting, as it opens up the room for very exciting things in the future.

The upcoming chapter of My Hero Academia will showcase the reactions of the people who witnessed the battle, including Deku and others who were inspired by him. The chapter will feature a significant portion of the characters, highlighting the importance of heroes for the people and the reactions of those who witnessed the battle. Fans should be excited about this exciting chapter.

At the same time, some had lost faith in the Heroes but now have been won back by Deku's incredible battle. These are the people who deserve a lot of focus after the war, and My Hero Academia chapter 424 could see this come true.

The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content. Keep your eyes on Pinkvilla for more anime and manga related updates.

ALSO READ: My Hero Academia Chapter 424: Release Date, Where To Read, What To Expect And More