My Hero Academia: How the Todoroki Family Suffers Major Losses by the End

Chapter 424 of Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia showed us a little glimpse of life after the Final War. The heroes, especially Midoriya, Bakugo, and their classmates all fought tooth and nail against Tomura Shigaraki and All For One and were finally able to defeat the villain in chapter 423.

Kohei Horikoshi has said that he is not planning to end the manga here, and the Epilogue part of the story has began in chapter 424 of the manga. We saw how the world is slowly healing after the great damage it went through during the war and how the heroes are a big part of it. However, both sides suffered from great losses during the war, and it seems that the Todoroki family might never get to be whole again.

What happened to the Todoroki family in My Hero Academia?

The Todoroki family is the family of one of My Hero Academia’s deuteragonists, Shoto Todoroki, and is probably the living definition of a dysfunctional family. Their problems all stem from Enji Todoroki aka Endeavor, whose Quirk is Hellflame, which allows him to produce and manipulate extremely hot flames. Despite this immense power, he was never able to overcome All Might as the No. 1 Hero of Japan in all his career and had to make peace with being No. 2. However, this made him push his obsession with being No. 1 onto his children.

Enji Todoroki married Rei Himura who had an ice quirk, which is the exact opposite of his own, in hopes of producing strong children who possess both their quirks. He was partially successful as Rei gave birth to Toya Todoroki, who could produce flames even stronger than his father’s.

However, his Quirk was so powerful that it started to damage Toya’s body and Endeavor had to stop his training to save his life. His next two children, Fuyumi and Natsuo both got their mother’s ice quirk and not flames. This caused Edeavor to become even more emotionally abusive due to his frustration and Rei also became angry with herself as she was barely able to conceive anymore.

However, when Shoto Todoroki was born, things changed as he had both his father's and mother’s quirks. Enji devoted all his time to training Shoto and basically forgot about Toya, who felt abandoned. He started training by himself and accidentally caught on fire one time. However, after surviving that, he learned that his family did not even look for him as he almost died. This resulted in immense resentment towards both heroes and his father, and Toya ended up becoming a villain named Dabi to make Endeavor suffer.

In later chapters, Dabi was defeated by Todoroki during their battle. However, as we found out in chapter 388 of the manga, he awakened after almost dying and the incident finally awakened his ice quirk. It turned out that even though Toya had both his parents’ quirks from the beginning, his ice quirk remained dormant due to his father’s abuse. After this awakening, everyone in the family started to apologize to Dabi for their behavior and asked him to stop. In the end, Shoto was able to stop Toya, who kept cursing Endeavor, to which the hero just kept apologizing to his family.

Has Endeavor died in My Hero Academia?

Due to the traumatic history of the Todoroki family, it is no wonder that fans do not like Enji Todoroki, who was responsible for all their grief and also the reason behind Toya turning into Dabi. However, after Toya was reunited with his family, an illustration of the whole family was released but without Endeavor. This led fans to believe that even if the Todoroki family are able to reunite, Enji might not be a part of this.

As it turns out, this foreshadowing might be true as even though the war has ended, Endeavor has not appeared in the manga since chapter 421 when he and Shoto landed a punch on TomurAFO. Chapter 424 of the manga, which began the Epilogue part of the story included Shoto, who was shown to be recovering from his several injuries. However, his father was not seen in this chapter either.

Even though Enji Todoroki’s status remains unknown and we might see him come back in future chapters, there is a chance that Endeavor might be dead. Some fans are happy about it as Endeavor is one of the most hated characters in MHA despite being a hero. However, a lot of fans want to see him come back a better man and be a good father to his children moving forward. But what’s ultimately in store for the Todoroki family remains to be seen.

