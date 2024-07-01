My Hero Academia Season 7 Part 2 Announced; Everything We Know So Far

My Hero Academia Season 7 will continue with new episodes in the upcoming Summer 2024 anime, with a release date set for Part 2 of the season. The anime began its run earlier this Spring with the final fights between heroes and villains. The final episodes of the Spring have now started the final confrontations against the villains, but there will be a brief break.

My Hero Academia will take a week off after Episode 9 of the new season, as Endeavor and Hawks face off against All For One. The second season will continue through Summer, premiering mid July in Japan, with the next phase of the fight against All For One becoming more intense for Endeavor. This marks the beginning of the end.

My Hero Academia season 7 part 2 release date

My Hero Academia has confirmed the release date for the second season of season 7, set to resume with the next episode, aiming to keep fans engaged and keep them engaged until July 2024.

My Hero Academia's official anime account announced that the second part of season 7 will be released on July 13, 2024, with no new episodes scheduled for the upcoming weekend of July 6. The second season will begin with episode 10, scheduled for release on July 13 at 2:30 AM Pacific Time and 5:30 AM Eastern Time.

Episode 10 of My Hero Academia is titled Wounded Hero, Burning Bright and True and will likely continue the three-way battle between Endeavor, Hawks, and All For One. As such, the second part of season 7 is set to take off with a bang with plenty of exciting action in store as the final war heats up.

Advertisement

The promo for the episode teases it as such, "During the fight with All For One, Endeavor becomes aware of his own weakness, and curses it, remembering the origin of why he wanted to become a hero. Now, it's time for the counterattack!"

The anime's one-week break is expected to be challenging due to its strong start to season 7. The reason for the break is unclear, but it is possible that the break may have something to do with Crunchyroll's Anime Expo 2024, which is taking place in the upcoming weekend from July 4-8.

On July 6, TOHO Animation will host a premiere event at Anime Expo for My Hero Academia: You're Next, featuring an exclusive clip and a panel featuring the Japanese voice cast for Deku and All Might, including Daiki Yamashita and Kenta Miyake.

What is My Hero Academia: You're Next?

My Hero Academia: You're Next is set to release in Japan this summer, and fans can also pre-order a special manga to accompany the movie. The fourth major film in the franchise, set between Seasons 6 and 7, will feature a dark new version of All Might as the main villain, focusing on the time between Seasons 6 and 7. Season 7 of the TV anime is set to begin in the second half of its episodes.

Advertisement

My Hero Academia: You're Next will be releasing in Japan on August 2nd, but has yet to announce any potential international release plans as of the time of this publication.

Kohei Horikoshi previously teased the setting of My Hero Academia: You're Next as such, "It'll take place after the War from Season 6, meaning that the collapsed society will be the stage this time. After having been through so much and learning so many things, who will Deku and his friends fight against this time? What will they protect?! Look forward to it!"

Featuring My Hero Academia series creator Kohei Horikoshi as the supervisor and new character designer, My Hero Academia: You're Next will be directed by Tensai Okamura for studio Bones. Yosuke Kuroda will be returning from the TV anime to write the script, Yoshihiko Umakoshi returns to provide the character designs, and Yuki Hayashi returns to compose the music. New characters and cast coming to the film include Kenta Miyake as Dark Might, Meru Nukumi as Anna Scervino, and Mamoru Miyano as Giulio Gandini.

Advertisement

The timing of My Hero Academia: You’re Next works perfectly with the manga’s ending, and that also works as an expansion of the movies’ relation to canon. While the movies have always been canon to the manga, that’s never amounted to much of anything, but at least from a meta-perspective, My Hero Academia: You’re Next playing into the series' ending could shake up the movies’ relationship with the manga.

ALSO READ: My Hero Academia Ending: Kohei Horikoshi Confirms Conclusion But Hints At Possible Future Stories