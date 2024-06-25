My Hero Academia Manga To End In 5 Chapters; All We Know So Far

My Hero Academia, a manga series that has been in print for nearly a decade, is set to end in five chapters. Creator Kohei Horikoshi announced the ending in an epilogue, stating that the series will be released in five chapters. Horikoshi's announcement was made in a letter to fans on social media, confirming that the manga has five chapters left.

Shonen Jump has announced that Kohei Horikoshi's popular superhero manga series My Hero Academia will end in five more chapters, with the last chapter set to be released in Weekly Shonen Jump combined issue 36/37 on August 5, 2024.

My Hero Academia debuted in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump on July 7, 2014, from the mind of Kohei Horikoshi and has so far amassed 425 chapters and 40 collected volumes. Three spin-off manga series have also been published alongside a range of light novels. Viz Media releases the series weekly alongside its Japanese publication on the Shonen Jump app and in print, with volume 38 recently published in English on June 4.

Horikoshi commented on the final chapters, saying,

“Sorry for taking two weeks off! My schedule got all mixed up and it ended up like a Mille-feuille! Tere are only 5 episodes left. You may be thinking 'What? Five more chapters?', or 'Only five more to go?', but we'll do our best to make the next five chapters enjoyable for both the fans, Deku and everyone!"

He continued, "It was a little rocky at times, but I was able to draw Deku and the others for nearly 10 years thanks to all of you who continued to the read the series. It was nothing more than a dream. Thank you from the bottom of my heart! And with that, I'll see you again in the next issue of Jump!”

Viz Media publishes the manga in English and describes the premise as:

"Middle school student Izuku Midoriya wants to be a hero more than anything, but he hasn’t got an ounce of power in him. With no chance of ever getting into the prestigious U.A. High School for budding heroes, his life is looking more and more like a dead end. Then an encounter with All Might, the greatest hero of them all, gives him a chance to change his destiny…"

Alongside the manga, a seventh anime series is currently airing and a fourth original film is currently in production for My Hero Academia at studio Bones. Crunchyroll streams all the TV anime episodes, specials, and more from the franchise, and describes the series as such,

"Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life—a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That’s right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered “quirk,” Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that’s not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world’s most prestigious hero academies."

Fan's reaction to the manga ending

Hailed as one of the best superhero anime of all time, it comes as no surprise fans of the manga are upset by the news. "My Hero Academia ending is so surreal, this series has been with me since middle school," one user wrote on Twitter.

Another user penned, "My Hero Academia is ending in 5 chapters and it feel surreal. Since I started watching seasonal anime it's always been there – I remember waking up every Saturday and watching S1/2 episodes before work. Obviously the anime's still airing but it's end of an era stuff."

A further user summed it up quite simply, "No words just tears."

The manga is coming to a close, however, the seventh season of the TV show is still on air. This season showcases Izuku Midoriya's adventures as a superhero at UA High, including thrilling battles and the introduction of American hero Star and Stripe. The current season is set to have 21 episodes, with episode 8 recently premiered.

My Hero Academia is set to end with a strong conclusion, with Season 7 of the anime by Bones being praised for its outstanding performance. My Hero Academia will conclude as one of the highest-selling manga series in history, crossing 100 million copies in circulation in April.

