My Hero Academia You're Next Movie Trailer Breakdown; What to Expect

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for My Hero Academia: You’re Next Movie

My Hero Academia: You’re Next movie has released a new trailer featuring the Ending Theme song ‘Gift’ by Vaundy. The fourth film from the franchise premiered in Japan on August 2, 2024, and has become the 10th highest-grossing film of 2024 in the country. The film has grossed over $16.25 million and sold more than 1.65 million tickets.

Ahead of its US premiere in October, the new trailer for the movie provided a peek into some of the original characters, with the spotlight on Giulio and Anna. Giulio Gandini is the antagonist in the film and also the butler for the wealthy Scervino family. Based on the trailer, it seems that Giulio was assigned to protect Anna Scervino but ultimately failed in his duty.

There seems to be some sort of romantic interest between the two as during the flashback scenes, we can see the pair rather happy in each other’s company. Deku (Izuki Midoriya) is seen stopping Giulio who now wears an eye patch. This could be because of the scene where Dark Might (supposedly) is seen carrying Anna, while Giulio is trapped in a burning house.

One theory is that Anna has a quirk that is too powerful and cannot be controlled. So she asks Giulio to kill her before she loses control but Dark Might kidnaps her, intending to steal the Quirk. This is mere speculation, and we will have to wait for the International release of My Hero Academia: You’re Next.

Advertisement

In the trailer, we also see the rest of the members of Class 1-A join Deku and Giulio in fighting Dark Might. Kōhei Horikoshi, who is the creator of the original My Hero Academia series, mentioned that he was excited to see some of the side characters get more screen time. The movie comes in the wake of the My Hero Academia manga coming to an end.

My Hero Academia: You’re Next will be released in the United States on October 11th, 2024. The film is being directed by Tensai Okamura with Yōsuke Kuroda writing the scripts. Studio Bones is producing the film with Toho Co., Ltd. responsible for the distribution. Stay tuned for the latest updates on My Hero Academia: You’re Next!

ALSO READ: My Hero Academia Creator Reveals How Spider-Man 2 Scene Served As Key Inspiration for Manga