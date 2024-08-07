My Hero Academia Ending: Does Deku Leave Hero World? Explained

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the My Hero Academia manga.

After a decade, Chapter #430 marked the end of Kōhei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia. The bittersweet conclusion left many fans satisfied, though some had questions about Izuku Midoriya's future. The series came full circle with All Might performing a life-changing act for Deku once again.

A notable aspect of the ending is the 8-year time jump, showing that all the students of Class 1-A have graduated and are now in their mid-twenties. Surprisingly, Deku joins U.A. High School as a teacher, using the remnants of ‘One For All’ to assist others. Although he is no longer a hero, he remains involved in the Hero Society.

Unlike his classmates, who have all become heroes, Deku chooses a quieter life and no longer sees his friends due to their busy schedules. Shoto Todoroki and Bakugo Katsuki compete for the number one hero spot, while the world undergoes new reforms led by Ochaco Uraraka.

With fewer villains than heroes, the series seemed to be nearing a false ending until All Might intervened and dramatically altered the course. He reveals that, over the past 8 years, he has been crafting a special suit for Deku, believing that despite not having a Quirk, Deku deserves the chance to be a hero. All Might is confident that Deku's legacy will endure.

The issue arises: Can Izuku Midoriya return to being a hero after trying to leave that life behind? In the final panels of the chapter, Deku is seen in his new suit, which may hint at a potential return to heroics, thrilling some fans. However, it’s important to remember that Deku has spent the last 8 years as a teacher.

The series ending in full circle leaves room for a sequel or spinoff. We might see Deku in action with his new suit or even pass it on to another Quirkless student. This remains speculative, and fans will need to stay tuned for updates on My Hero Academia.

