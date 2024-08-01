My Hero Academia You're Next Trailer Breakdown; Synopsis, Plot & More To Know

Toho International has released the latest trailer for My Hero Academia: You're Next, the final film produced during the original manga's serialization. The film, set to release in North America in October, marks the fourth feature film in the franchise. Toho International will distribute the film in the United States and Canada on October 11, 2024. The movie will be released in Japan on August 2nd before releasing in the United States and Canada.

TOHO Animation teases the film as such, "'Next, it's your turn!' In a society where heroes and villains continuously battle in the name of peace and chaos, Deku, a U.A. High School student who aspires to be the best hero he can be, confronts the villain who imitates the hero he's long admired. Can Deku and the rest of U.A. High Class 1-A protect the world by putting an end to Dark Might, the man claiming to be the new Symbol of Peace?"

My Hero Academia: You're Next, directed by Tensai Okamura for studio Bones, will feature Kohei Horikoshi as supervisor and character designer. Yosuke Kuroda will write the script, Yoshihiko Umakoshi will provide character designs, and Yuki Hayashi will compose the music. The film will feature new characters and a cast including Kenta Miyake as Dark Might, Meru Nukumi as Anna Scervino, Mamoru Miyano as Giulio Gandini, Ken Uo as Hugo, Yuki Ono as Kamil, Minako Kotobuki as Deborah, Yusuke Kobayashi as Paulo, Michitake Kikuchi as Simon, and Masaki Terasoma as Bruno.

My Hero Academia: You're Next's premiere comes just before the conclusion of the manga series on Aug. 5. Ahead of its ending, VIZ recently spoke to manga creator Kohei Horikoshi, who was incredibly humble when confronted with the manga's success overseas. MHA is the newest manga to pass 100 million copies in circulation worldwide, achieving this feat in April, and it remains a regular bestseller in America. It made The New York Times' list for Graphic Books and Manga again in July 2024 with the latest English-language Volume 38.

In a recent interview for the Japanese magazine More, lead voice actors Daiki Yamashita (Izuku Midoriya), Nobuhiko Okamoto (Katsuki Bakugo), and Sakura Ayane (Ochako Uraraka) were asked about the more interesting parts of the film. Okamoto and Yamashita said that one of the highlights of the movie was Deku’s new smash, in which he names several American states.

All Might use the United States of Smash attack against All For One, capturing all power from OFA's embers in a single punch. Izuku's choice to yell the names of several American states instead of a variation of All Might's attack demonstrates his style while paying homage to his idol.

In My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission, Deku's ultimate attack, United World of Smash, involves rapid-fire punches and a 100% kick using Full Cowl. This variation of All Might's United States of Smash is similar to All Might's fight in USJ, where the former symbol of peace uses a blast of punches to overcome the Nomu's shock absorption quirk.

However, in the third film, Deku still wasn't able to withstand the full power of One For All. Since the new movie is set between the Dark Hero Arc and the start of the Final War, it means that Deku already dominates OFA’s quirks, being able to use Fa Jin to boost his power and draw out the speed and power of One For All at 100% without the recoil. This shows that Deku’s new smash will be his strongest attack yet in a movie.

