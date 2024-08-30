Naruto Creator Explains Why Sasuke and Boruto Are the Same

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for multiple mangas and anime.

During a special event in Paris, Naruto Creator Masashi Kishimoto, along with Mikio Ikemoto had a special panel where fans interviewed the mangakas about the franchise. Answering their questions, the creators revealed that Boruto is more like Sasuke than his father, Uzumaki Naruto in the manga series.

Mikio Ikemoto revealed that Boruto puts in a lot of effort to impress his mentor, Sasuke. In Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, we see that the Uchiha clan still sides with Boruto, even though the Hidden Leaf Village believes that Boruto was responsible for the death of his parents. He still wishes to resort things with Kawaki, his adoptive brother who is behind the disarray.

During his time away from Konoha, he trains with Sasuke and aims to become a shinobi like him. Ikemoto-san reveals that Boruto wears similar attire to Sasuke, to impress Sarada’s father. Another similarity is that both of them had to leave the Hidden Leaf Village because of various circumstances.

Boruto and Sasuke both like to isolate themselves from others, due to their past. Both of them had indifferences with their brothers, Kawaki and Itachi, respectively. While mentoring Boruto, Sasuke feels that he sees a younger version of himself. Both the characters are prodigies, with a burden of great expectations, thanks to their respective clans and lineage.

Advertisement

In Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, Sasuke is in trouble because of the Divine Trees, and Boruto must do everything he can to save his sensei. Mangaka Masashi Kishimoto also revealed that he is planning to start work on a new manga series soon. No details about the manga were revealed during the interview.

With Studio Pierrot working on new episodes featuring the younger days of Naruto, it is unclear when we will see Boruto and Sasuke return to our screens. It will be interesting to see if Boruto will forgive Kawaki after everything but considering he is the Hokage’s son, we do expect the brothers to be reconciled after all. Stay tuned for the latest updates from the franchise!

ALSO READ: Naruto Creator Masashi Kishimoto Reportedly Working on New Manga