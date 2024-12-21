Natsume’s Book Of Friends Season 7 Episode 12: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

The last episode revealed more about Reiko Natsume’s life, told from the perspective of a Yokai. Fans witnessed her brief friendship with Soko, a girl who often visited the forest where Reiko took naps. Though Yokai typically preferred solitude, this one enjoyed spending time with Reiko.

The Yokai also observed the interactions between Reiko and Soko during their meetings. With Natsume’s Book Of Friends Season 7 Episode 12 set to return to Takashi Natsume’s adventures, don’t miss it. Keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot, and more.

Natsume’s Book of Friends Season 7 Episode 12: Release date and where to stream

Natsume’s Book of Friends Season 7 Episode 12 is set to premiere on Tuesday, December 24, 2024, at 12:00 am JST. Due to time zone differences, international viewers may be able to watch it a day earlier, on Monday, December 23, 2024.

In Japan, the episode will air simultaneously on Osaka TV, Tokyo TV, Setouchi TV, Aichi TV, TV Kyushu Broadcasting, and Hokkaido TV. AT-X will broadcast the episode at a later time. For international audiences, Natsume’s Book of Friends Season 7 Episode 12 will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll, as well as on U-NEXT and Netflix in select regions.

Expected plot in Natsume’s Book of Friends Season 7 Episode 12

Natsume’s Book of Friends Season 7 Episode 12 will be titled ‘From the Path of Dreams,’ as per the anime’s official website. Natsume will dream of someone crying beneath a tree in his yard. Investigating the next morning, he finds an origami figure, which he learns from a traveling Yokai is a rare companion with special powers.

The Yokai requests that Natsume safeguard the origami until it can be retrieved in Natsume’s Book Of Friends Season 7 Episode 12. Natsume accepts this responsibility, ensuring its safety while unraveling its significance and origins during its temporary stay in his care.

Natsume’s Book of Friends Season 7 Episode 11 recap

Natsume’s Book of Friends Season 7 Episode 11, titled ‘Tell Me Your Name,’ sees Natsume meet a Yokai whose name was the first written in Reiko’s Book of Friends. The Yokai recounts meeting Reiko, often napping in the forest, and her unique friendship with a lonely girl named Soko. Reiko protected Soko from Yokai and became her only companion in a new town.

However, a misunderstanding arose when Soko learned of Reiko’s reputation and avoided her. Both waited in vain for the other’s return. Natsume nullifies the contract, freeing the Yokai and honoring Reiko’s memory in Natsume’s Book of Friends Season 7, Episode 11.

