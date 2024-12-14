Natsume’s Book Of Friends Season 7 Episode 11: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More
Natsume’s Book Of Friends Season 7 Episode 11 is set to reveal more about Reiko, Natusme’s grandmother, so don’t miss it. Get the release date, where to watch it and more details here.
The last episode of Natsume’s Book Of Friends Season 7 centered on a ceremony where Yokai entered the Miharu household. During the event, another Yokai tried to interfere but was successfully stopped.
Once again, Natsume played a crucial role in resolving the situation, and this time, his interaction with Matoba appeared to be more cooperative. Don’t miss Natsume’s Book Of Friends Season 7 Episode 11 to see how their relationship evolves. Keep reading to discover the release date, what to expect and more.
Natsume’s Book Of Friends Season 7 Episode 11: Release date and where to stream
Natsume’s Book of Friends Season 7 Episode 11 is scheduled to premiere on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, at 12:00 am JST. Due to time zone differences, viewers in other regions may catch it a day earlier, on Monday, December 16, 2024.
In Japan, Natsume’s Book of Friends Season 7 Episode 11 will air on Osaka TV and Tokyo TV, with additional broadcasts on Setouchi TV, Aichi TV, TV Kyushu Broadcasting, and Hokkaido TV at the same time. AT-X will air it at a later date. International viewers can stream the episode on Crunchyroll, while it will also be available on U-NEXT and Netflix in certain regions.
Expected plot in Natsume’s Book Of Friends Season 7 Episode 11
Natsume’s Book Of Friends Season 7 Episode 11 will be titled ‘Tell Me Your Name,’ as per the anime’s official website. The episode will see Natsume and Nyanko-Sensei visit Shihotani Forest after hearing rumors of a Yokai wanting its name returned.
There, they will meet Soranome, a Yokai capable of understanding others’ emotions. Soranome will reveal it was the first Yokai to have its name inscribed in Reiko’s Book of Friends in Natsume’s Book Of Friends Season 7 Episode 11.
Curious about his grandmother, Natsume will listen as Soranome shares memories of Reiko and her interactions with a certain girl, providing insights into her past and the relationships she formed during her time.
Natsume’s Book Of Friends Season 7 Episode 10 recap
Natsume’s Book Of Friends Season 7 Episode 10, titled ‘The House Where a Promise Remains,’ sees Natsume evade a confrontation with the single-eyed Yokai with help from Matoba’s associates. Matoba and Natori locate the room’s exit but activate a spell while escaping.
Matoba arrives just in time for the Miharu estate’s ritual. The Yokai Bobozukin, though formless, emits a commanding aura acknowledged by the Matoba clan. Matoba offers it sake and a Bobozukin mask, gaining its agreement to protect the house.
Afterward, Matoba and Natsume share a rare moment of understanding, with Natsume thinking about Masakiyo, the exorcist who once spared the Yokai. Natsume’s Book Of Friends Season 7 Episode 10 concludes with Natsume picking loquats with Nyanko-Sensei before returning home.
For more updates from the Natsume’s Book Of Friends anime, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.