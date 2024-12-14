Natsume’s Book Of Friends Season 7 Episode 11: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

The last episode of Natsume’s Book Of Friends Season 7 centered on a ceremony where Yokai entered the Miharu household. During the event, another Yokai tried to interfere but was successfully stopped.

Once again, Natsume played a crucial role in resolving the situation, and this time, his interaction with Matoba appeared to be more cooperative. Don’t miss Natsume’s Book Of Friends Season 7 Episode 11 to see how their relationship evolves. Keep reading to discover the release date, what to expect and more.

Natsume’s Book Of Friends Season 7 Episode 11: Release date and where to stream

Natsume’s Book of Friends Season 7 Episode 11 is scheduled to premiere on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, at 12:00 am JST. Due to time zone differences, viewers in other regions may catch it a day earlier, on Monday, December 16, 2024.

In Japan, Natsume’s Book of Friends Season 7 Episode 11 will air on Osaka TV and Tokyo TV, with additional broadcasts on Setouchi TV, Aichi TV, TV Kyushu Broadcasting, and Hokkaido TV at the same time. AT-X will air it at a later date. International viewers can stream the episode on Crunchyroll, while it will also be available on U-NEXT and Netflix in certain regions.

Expected plot in Natsume’s Book Of Friends Season 7 Episode 11

Natsume’s Book Of Friends Season 7 Episode 11 will be titled ‘Tell Me Your Name,’ as per the anime’s official website. The episode will see Natsume and Nyanko-Sensei visit Shihotani Forest after hearing rumors of a Yokai wanting its name returned.

There, they will meet Soranome, a Yokai capable of understanding others’ emotions. Soranome will reveal it was the first Yokai to have its name inscribed in Reiko’s Book of Friends in Natsume’s Book Of Friends Season 7 Episode 11.

Curious about his grandmother, Natsume will listen as Soranome shares memories of Reiko and her interactions with a certain girl, providing insights into her past and the relationships she formed during her time.

Natsume’s Book Of Friends Season 7 Episode 10 recap

Natsume’s Book Of Friends Season 7 Episode 10, titled ‘The House Where a Promise Remains,’ sees Natsume evade a confrontation with the single-eyed Yokai with help from Matoba’s associates. Matoba and Natori locate the room’s exit but activate a spell while escaping.

Matoba arrives just in time for the Miharu estate’s ritual. The Yokai Bobozukin, though formless, emits a commanding aura acknowledged by the Matoba clan. Matoba offers it sake and a Bobozukin mask, gaining its agreement to protect the house.

Afterward, Matoba and Natsume share a rare moment of understanding, with Natsume thinking about Masakiyo, the exorcist who once spared the Yokai. Natsume’s Book Of Friends Season 7 Episode 10 concludes with Natsume picking loquats with Nyanko-Sensei before returning home.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.