Natsume’s Book Of Friends Season 7 Episode 9: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

The last episode depicted the Yokai causing trouble for Nishimura, with Natsume expected to be more involved in the next instalment of the series. With fans eager to see what Natsume and Madara will uncover about the eerie doll, don’t miss Natsume’s Book Of Friends Season 7 Episode 9 as it releases.

Keep reading to find out the upcoming episode’s release date, where to watch it, what to expect in Natsume’s Book Of Friends Season 7 Episode 9, and a recap of the last episode’s events.

Natsume’s Book Of Friends Season 7 Episode 9: Release date and where to stream

Natsume’s Book Of Friends Season 7 Episode 9 is set to premiere on Monday, December 2, 2024, at 12 am JST. Due to time zone variations, viewers in many regions will be able to watch it on December 1, 2024. In Japan, fans can catch the episode on channels such as Osaka TV and Tokyo TV.

There will be additional broadcasts on Setouchi TV, Aichi TV, TV Kyushu Broadcasting, and Hokkaido TV at the same time. AT-X will air it on October 30, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. Internationally, Natsume’s Book Of Friends Season 7 Episode 9 will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll, while others will be able to stream on U-NEXT and Netflix.

Expected plot in Natsume’s Book Of Friends Season 7 Episode 9

Natsume’s Book Of Friends Season 7 Episode 9 will be titled ‘The One Who Obstructs the Ritual,’ as per the anime’s official website. The episode will see Natsume and Nyanko-Sensei accompany Natori to the abandoned Izushima mansion.

Pursuing a mysterious cloth, they stumble into the Miharu estate, where the Matoba clan is preparing a ritual to honor the house's protective deity, Mihashira-sama. Accidentally disrupting the preparations, Natsume offers to assist as an apology.

However, within the mansion lies a hidden entity intent on sabotaging the ritual. Natsume’s Book Of Friends Season 7 Episode 9 will explore how Natsume handles this unexpected challenge while dealing with the Matoba clan’s practices.

Natsume’s Book Of Friends Season 7 Episode 8 recap

Natsume’s Book Of Friends Season 7 Episode 8, titled ‘Natsume on the Moonlit Night,’ begins as Nishimura sees Natsume interacting with a crow and later finds a small finger dropped by the bird. That night, Natsume visits Nishimura, asking him to safeguard the finger and keep it a secret.

This unusual interaction recurs nightly. Unbeknownst to Nishimura, the "Natsume" visiting him is a Yokai impersonator. One evening, the disguised Yokai invites Nishimura for a walk, leading him to an abandoned building where Nishimura attaches the finger to a doll, bringing it to life.

Startled by the moving doll, Nishimura panics and injures himself while fleeing. Realizing Nishimura’s distress, the real Natsume and Nyanko-Sensei intervene, resolving the issue and ensuring Nishimura’s safety in Natsume’s Book Of Friends Season 7 Episode 8.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.