Natsume’s Book of Friends Season 7 Episode 8: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

The last episode of Natsume’s Book of Friends Season 7 saw Taki-san’s older brother get introduced as he is troubled by a Yokai. Once again, Natsume and Madara came to the rescue, not only resolving the issue but also deepening the bond between Taki and her brother.

Don’t miss Natsume’s Book of Friends Season 7 Episode 8 for more of Natsume’s Yokai adventures, and keep reading to find out the release date, where to watch it, and more details.

Natsume’s Book of Friends Season 7 Episode 8: Release date and where to stream

Natsume’s Book of Friends Season 7 Episode 8 is scheduled to premiere on Tuesday, November 26, 2024, at 12:00 am JST. Due to time zone differences, international viewers may be able to watch it a day earlier, on Monday, November 25, 2024.

The episode will simultaneously air in Japan on several networks, including Osaka TV, Tokyo TV, Setouchi TV, Aichi TV, TV Kyushu Broadcasting, and Hokkaido TV, with AT-X broadcasting it later. International fans can stream Natsume’s Book of Friends Season 7 Episode 8 on Crunchyroll, as well as on U-NEXT and Netflix in select regions.

Expected plot in Natsume’s Book of Friends Season 7 Episode 8

Natsume’s Book of Friends Season 7 Episode 8 will be titled ‘Natsume on the Moonlit Night,’ as per the anime’s official website. The episode will see Nishimura discover a doll’s finger behind the school building shortly after seeing Natsume run away.

Advertisement

Believing it might belong to Natsume, Nishimura takes it home in Natsume’s Book of Friends Season 7 Episode 8. That night, Natsume unexpectedly visits him, requesting he keep the object safe for a while and not tell anyone. This mysterious request hints at a Yokai-related issue, possibly involving a connection between the doll and its missing part.

Natsume’s Book of Friends Season 7 Episode 7 recap

Natsume’s Book of Friends Season 7 Episode 7, titled ‘A Difficult Two,’ sees Natsume notice Taki is troubled and learns she is concerned about her older brother, Yu, who has recently returned home. Rumors about her personal life are unfounded, as her unease stems from a Yokai haunting Yu, preventing him from staying indoors.

Nyanko-Sensei agrees to assist in exchange for an éclair, observing that the Yokai is not particularly threatening. To address the problem, Madara suggests Yu spend time with Taki until the Yokai leaves.

Yu later shares memories of collecting and decorating stones with their grandfather, a gesture for Taki’s birthday. This interaction strengthens their relationship, allowing Taki to relax and reconnect with her school friends, much to Natsume’s relief in Natsume’s Book of Friends Season 7 Episode 7.

Advertisement

For more updates from the Natsume’s Book of Friends anime, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.