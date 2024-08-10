Ohashi Hira's The Days Of Diamond Manga To Go On Hiatus For 2 Weeks? Here's What We Know

The official X (formerly Twitter) account for Shueisha's seinen manga magazine Weekly Young Jump released a notice announcing The Days of Diamond's two-week break. The manga was originally scheduled to be released in Young Jump’s 36 & 37 merger special issues.

The statement revealed that the manga was suspended due to Mangaka's personal reasons. The Days of Diamond will be released in the magazine’s 39th issue on August 29, 2024. Ōhashi Hirai also apologized for the delay. The Days of Diamond began serialization in February 2023 while also being available in English on Shueisha’s Manga Plus web platform.

Shueisha has collected its chapters into individual tankōbon volumes. The first volume was released on June 19, 2023. 6 volumes have been released as of this writing. The manga Diamond no Kozai follows the life of Jiro Ayasegawa, a fifth-grade elementary school student who is also a baseball prodigy.

Jiro is a natural when it comes to the sport, but he lacks a competitive nature. He just wants to play the sport for fun, but his talent gets him a lot of attention. He joins a struggling local baseball team, the Bambies, purely for fun. The word about his 100 km/hr+ pitch spreads like wildfire, and soon he is forced to join Japan’s U-12 national team.

The manga has been very popular as it depicts some of the dark realities behind the floodlights. Jiro is a natural, but he is forced by adults to perform at bigger stages, against his wishes. Jiro just wants to enjoy playing baseball, but everyone pushes him to be number one. Apart from sports, the manga also focuses on many other universal themes, like friendships and betrayal.

Jiro has similarities to Shohei Ohtani, the Major League Baseball star who signed a 10-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers for around $700 million, the highest in sports history. Like Jiro, Shohei himself was a ‘diamond in the rough’, who started playing baseball in his second year of elementary school. Stay tuned for more updates on The Days of Diamond Manga!

