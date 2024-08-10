A Journey Through Another World Episode 7: Release Date, Where To Watch, What To Expect And More

Having gotten past the slave trader who attempted to take Alan and Elena away from Takuya, the White Wings party has reached the depths of the ocean. As the trio continue their adventure at the bottom of the sea in the mermaid village, don’t miss A Journey Through Another World Episode 7 for more heartwarming moments. Keep reading to find out the release date, what to expect, and more.

A Journey Through Another World Episode 7: Release date and where to watch

A Journey Through Another World Episode 7 is set to air in Japan on Monday, August 12, 2024, at 1:50 am JST on TV Tokyo. For international viewers, this corresponds to a daytime release on Sunday, August 11, at around 4:50 pm GMT / 12:50 pm ET / 9:50 am PT. Note that exact release times may vary depending on your location and time zone.

In the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the CIS, and Oceania, Crunchyroll will simulcast A Journey Through Another World Episode 7 in five languages. Meanwhile, viewers in Southeast Asia can watch the episode on Muse Communication's YouTube channel, Muse Asia.

What to expect in A Journey Through Another World Episode 7?

As per the title preview at the end of the last episode, A Journey Through Another World Episode 7 will be titled Mermaids! Dragons! The episode is expected to continue with Takuya's interactions in the underwater Azure Palace.

Following his meeting with the Mermaid High Priestess, Takuya may gain an audience with the Water God or receive an important message from the god’s retainer. Additionally, given A Journey Through Another World Episode 7’s title, we may also see dragons introduced, though whether they are friends or foes remains uncertain.

A Journey Through Another World Episode 6 recap

A Journey Through Another World Episode 6 is titled The Ocean! It's Salty!, and begins as Takuya and the twins are confronted by a Slave Trader at the city gates. The man claims the twins as his property. Takuya refutes this claim, stating they are his siblings as he points out the lack of slave markings on them.

The trader's yelling attracts the attention of the patrol guards, and as Takuya explains the situation, Granvault and Issac appear to resolve the situation. They have the guards take the Slave Trader away and offer Takuya a letter of introduction. After saying his goodbyes, Takuya and the twins leave the city.

Takuya notices the children are disheartened by the encounter and decides to go through the Forest of Gaia. To lift their spirits, he summons Bolt, Feat, and Joule from his shadow. He manages to cheer them up after a meal in A Journey Through Another World Episode 6.

The next day, they reach the ocean, a first-time experience for the twins. They excitedly taste the water and discover it is salty before playing by the shore. Takuya is then approached by Milenna, a mermaid sent by the Water God’s retainer. She asks him to help the mermaids, having been told he would be able to.

She gives them special bracelets that allow them to breathe underwater, and Takuya’s party of three follows Milenna to the mermaid village in A Journey Through Another World Episode 6. Milenna shows him a large ship blocking the cave containing important coral.

Takuya quickly puts away the ship in his inventory, and the mermaids quickly check on the coral. A Journey Through Another World Episode 6 ends as Takuya meets the Mermaid High Priestess, Water God’s retainer.

Stay up-to-date with the A Journey Through Another World: Raising Kids While Adventuring anime here on Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

