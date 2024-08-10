Top 10 Best Manga to Read If You Like Undead Unluck: From Jujutsu Kaisen to Tesla Note

If you’re a fan of Undead Unluck, you know that it’s more than just a manga, it’s an entire rollercoaster of emotions. With its unique blend of crazy humor, intense battles, and deep emotional moments, it’s the kind of series that grabs hold of you and doesn’t let go easily.

But once you have finished devouring all the chapters what’s next? How do you fill that void left by this incredible manga? Well, fret not! We have got you covered. Listed below is a compilation of the top 10 manga you should dive into if you loved Undead Unluck.

10 best manga like Undead Unluck:

10. Manabi Straight!

Set in a dystopian future where high school attendance is dwindling, Manabi Straight! follows a group of energetic girls who are determined to inject some life and excitement back into their school after a series of events that has caused many schools to close down.

The manga might not have the supernatural flair of Undead Unluck, but what it does have is heart. The characters’ determination to make the best of their situation is something that is very similar to the indomitable spirit of Andy and Fuuko in Undead Unluck. It’s a feel-good story that’ll leave you with a warm, fuzzy feeling.

9. 21 Emon

21 Emon is a classic sci-fi manga that takes you on a comedic journey through space. It follows Emon, a young man who lives in the future in a hotel managed by his parents, at a time when space travel is normal and regular. He teams up with his robot companion in order to fulfil his dream of exploring space and sets out on a series of adventures.

This manga is a bit lighter and more comedic than Undead Unluck, however, it shares that same sense of adventurous journeys and unexpected twists as the latter, that is guaranteed to give you a good time while reading.

8. Orion

Sliding into the number 8 spot is Orion by Masamune Shirow, a manga that’s as complex as it is thrilling. It is set in a world where magic meets and futuristic technology. It mainly revolves around the mighty Yamata Empire's plan to destroy all the galaxy's negative karma using a massive technological reactor.

The world-building in Orion is rich and intricate, much like in Undead Unluck. And just like in Undead Unluck, this manga too will keep you hooked from start to end.

7. Crisis Girls

Crisis Girls is a manga that brings strong female leads to the forefront. This manga follows a group of high school girls known as the ‘Crisis Girls’ who set out to protect the city from zombies and monsters, using their supernatural gifts.

If Fuuko’s knack for getting into troublesome situations made you a fan of Undead Unluck, you’ll find a lot to love in Crisis Girls. It’s action-packed, full of humor, and features strong girl-boss characters who never back down.



6. Cuticle Detective Inaba

Cuticle Detective Inaba is a mystery-filled manga that deliver a heavy dose of comedy. The series follows Inaba, a part-wolf, part-human detective who solves crimes using his ability to extract crucial information just by analyzing someone's body hair.

It’s a series that is full of bizarre themes and circumstances, much like Undead Unluck. .If you enjoy stories that don’t take themselves too seriously and are packed with crazy humor, Cuticle Detective Inaba is a must-read.

5. Noragami

Noragami, a series that blends action, humor, and heart in equal measure. The manga follows Yato, a minor god struggling to seek fame and recognition, who teams up with a human girl and a wandering spirit to tackle various supernatural challenges.

The manga has a mix of light-hearted moments and more emotional storytelling that will feel familiar to Undead Unluck. Plus, the mythology and world-building too are top-notch in this manga, making sure to keep readers totally engrossed.

4. Ga-Rei

Coming in at number 4 is Ga-Rei, a supernatural series that pairs intense action with a deeply emotional storyline. The story follows Kensuke Nimura, a high schooler who can see spirits, and Kagura Tsuchimiya, a girl who battles against evil spirits with her spirit beast.

Ga-Rei features a similar combination of intense and heartfelt moments like Undead Unluck, which makes it very compelling. The supernatural elements and dynamic characters make it a perfect pick for fans of Undead Unluck.



3. Demon Slayer

Demon Slayer is a name that needs no introduction. It is a story about family, determination, and the struggle to protect what you love. The story follows Tanjiro Kamado, a boy who becomes a Demon Slayer to avenge his family's murder and cure his sister Nezuko, who has been turned into a demon.

Tanjiro’s unstoppable quest to save his sister Nezuko will remind you of the kind of fierce loyalty and determination we see in Undead Unluck. The manga skillfully blends action with emotional moments, making sure to capture the hearts of anime fans.



2. Tesla Note

Tesla Note is a manga that mixes spy thriller with supernatural elements. It follows Botan Negoro, a high school student and an elite government agent, who teams up with the snobby, self-proclaimed top agent Kuruma, as they set out on a quest to take down the mysterious ‘Tesla Fragment’, which has been the cause of many supernatural chaos around the world.

The dynamic between cool and calm Botan and the impulsive and spontaneous Kuruma will remind you of the duo in Undead Unluck, Plus, the plot twists and action-packed moments keep you on the edge of your seat from the beginning till the end.

1. Jujutsu Kaisen

Jujutsu Kaisen has quickly become a modern classic with its thrilling fights and compelling characters. The story follows Yuji Itadori, a high school student who accidentally swallows a cursed object, thereby becoming a host of evil. He then joins a secret organization of Jujutsu Sorcerers to eliminate the powerful curse, along with his comrades.

The series masterfully balances intense action with emotional moments, much like Undead Unluck. With its iconic characters, gripping plot, and heart-pounding action sequences, Jujutsu Kaisen is the perfect series to dive into after Undead Unluck.

There you have it! These ten incredible manga are sure to fill the void left by Undead Unluck. Whether you’re in the mood for something supernatural, or just something with a bit of that same chaotic energy as Undead Unluck, this list has it all. So wait no more and dive into the vibrant world of these ten incredible manga that will leave you mesmerized. Happy reading!