One Piece Chapter 1096: Kuma, Ivankov, and Ginny’s plan of escape explored

The latest outing of the One Piece manga finally began to tell the story of the God Valley. The story of three friends, who had been trying to save their lives on the valley was the main premise of the chapter. With this, One Piece Chapter 1096 is next in line for the manga. With this, we will be able to see what the Rock Pirates are going to do next on the island. Not only this, Kuma and his friends will also be seen with a new plan of action. Here is everything we know about the outing so far.

One Piece Chapter 1096: Previous chapter recap and what to expect next

The title of the last chapter was Better off dead in this World. This chapter started with St Saturn showing that he could heal from any wound up ahead. And this was certainly a shocker for everyone. Next up, he was also able to capture Bonney and attack Sanji at the same time. With this, we see that Luffy was also on his hit list. It was tough to wrap our heads around the fact that he was as strong to take multiple fights at the same time. Later on, we see that Bonny is utterly disgusted by her father.

It was as if she was not expecting something like this. The chapter then breaks into a past sequence. Here we see that Kuma is the one on the God Valley and they have been raised as slaves by the World Nobles. This is where Kuma meets with Ivankov and the plan of escaping begins. The flashback showed that Kuma and Ivankov bonded on their mutual quest for freedom from the nobles. And thus, the plan for escape begins here.

This might include decepting the nobles by creating a distraction and finally getting away. This is the point in the story where we will see how their plan of getting away from the valley ultimately leads to the destruction and disappearance of the valley. The plan of escape will make up for the plot of One Piece Chapter 1096.

One Piece Chapter 1096: Release date and where to read

The next release date of One Piece is already determined and displayed on the official pages of Manga Plus. With this, we know that One Piece Chapter 1096 is coming to the platform on October 29, 2023. All the chapters of the outing are available to read on the official pages of Viz media and Manga Plus. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates on the same.

