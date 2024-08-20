One Piece Elbaf Arc: New Cliffhanger Eyes Next Storyline; What to Expect

One Piece has concluded the Egghead Arc, marking the beginning of Elbaf's debut as Luffy and the Straw Hats continue their journey. The series has been filled with chaos as the Straw Hats face immortal powers from the Five Elders to escape Dr. Vegapunk's future island laboratory. This marks the beginning of Eiichiro Oda's Final Saga, as the Straw Hats head to the next island.

One Piece has released the latest chapter, securing Luffy and the others from Egghead. The series now moves towards the final hunt for the One Piece treasure. The Elbaf arc is set as the next major destination, with new problems and challenges likely to emerge in the upcoming chapters. This is a continuation of the giants' introduction in the series.

Chapter 1123 of One Piece follows the Straw Hats, Dorry, Brogy, and the Giant Warrior Pirates escape Egghead Island. The final hunt for One Piece begins with Vegapunk's final message, making each new arc more complicated. The final crews closest to becoming the new King of the Pirates crew head towards Laugh Tale. Luffy and others have been hearing about Elbaf for a long time.

The final moments of the chapter sees the Giant Warrior Pirates toasting to their victory and celebrating their departure towards Elbaf, and that means fans will finally get to see much more of this legendary island. It's clear that this will be one of the big keys towards the grand finale, but it's yet to be revealed who will ultimately clash here before heading off to the next phase. With so many characters in play and still so many questions, there is still quite a lot of ground to cover before it can all officially come to an end. That's not even factoring in necessary flashbacks.

The events of Egghead will certainly have a catastrophic ripple effect that will be felt across entire oceans. Whether it’s the strongest pirates making a last ditch effort for the One Piece treasure, or the World Government doing severe damage control over Vegapunk’s concluding broadcast, the final saga is shaping up to be a historic climax of epic proportions. Manga readers have very high expectations of what to expect in the coming months.

The Elbaf arc in One Piece is expected to begin in chapter 1123, but the Strawhats will not land in Elbaf until a few more chapters, provided they manage to get as far away from Egghead as possible in the upcoming chapter. Elbaf is not far from Egghead, as the Giants, Dorry, and Brogy made it there in less than a day. This suggests that there will be only one or two chapters between this arc and the upcoming one, as the journey to Elbaf is likely to be quick.

The plot could be taken further in an exciting direction when it comes to Elbaf in the upcoming chapter. The Straw Hat Pirates are already with the Giants, and a lot of the lore about the island could actually be discussed before the crew even sets foot there. This is what makes the upcoming few chapters of the story so exciting, and fans absolutely cannot wait to see what is in store for them.

The One Piece story will continue for successive weeks after chapter 1123, with fans likely to witness the beginning of the Elbaf arc before another break, making it an exciting scenario in the story. One Piece is available to read via Viz Media. The series can be read by the fans officially and for free on the Shonen Jump and the Manga Plus app.

