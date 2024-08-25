One Piece Live-Action Season 2 Add Bridgerton Star In Latest Cast Update

The One Piece fandom is buzzing with exciting new updates of new cast additions as the filming process for season 2 of the live-action adaptation progresses. With Eiichiro Oda’s previous tease of revealing the new additions this week, anticipations were already higher than usual in the fandom. Even though the news of not adapting the Alabasta arc did seem to disappoint many fans, the latest news of a special cast member joining the team seems to have put them back in cheerful spirits.

The new cast member, who will be playing the character of Miss Wednesday, is none other than Charithra Chandran famous for her Bridgerton role. Known as the infamous Edwina Sharma, the British actor, is all set to become a regular member of the Straw Hat Pirates’ crew, creating one of the most bizarre collabs of this season.

Nonetheless, with her amazing acting skills as well as fans of both franchises coming together to celebrate this turn of events, it would be safe to say that the expectations are particularly high from the coming season of One Piece.

The series is based on Eiichiro Oda’s manga of the same name, where a young man by the name of Monkey D. Luffy embarks on an adventurous journey to fulfill his aspirations of becoming the next Pirate King. Although a highly popular anime adaptation of the manga already exists, the first season of the live-action series, too, saw fans praising the production. As a result, their expectations regarding the next season were bound to grow higher.

Now with the news of a range of fresh faces integrating themselves into this world, such as, Sendhil Ramamurthy playing Nefertiti Cobra, Mark Harelik playing Dr. Hiriluk, Dalton playing Ty Keogh, Camrus Johnson playing Mr. 5, Julia Rehwald as Tashigi and so on, fans are waiting with bated breath for the next season to arrive in 2025.

With such a range of talents working together to bring one of the most popular manga in the world to life, it should be safe to say that the fans are in for a treat. However, the final results will obviously only be visible once the airing of the show starts. In the meantime, stay connected with us to keep yourself updated on everything One Piece-related as the filming progresses.

