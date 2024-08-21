One Piece Live-Action Season 2 to Cover Loguetown and Drum Island Arcs, Confirms Eiichiro Oda

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for One Piece anime and manga,

In a handwritten message to fans, mangaka Eiichiro Oda, who also serves as executive producer for Netflix’s One Piece Live-Action Season 2, revealed more details about the upcoming sequel. Netflix’s One Piece Season 2 will cover everything from the Loguetown Arc to the Drum Island Arc from the manga.

Along with updates on the show’s progress, Eiichiro Oda also confirmed that new cast members will announced for three consecutive days. The update also confirms that the Netflix adaptation of the manga will take way longer to cover the arcs, with the famous Alabasta Arc being adapted into Season 3.

One Piece Live-Action Season 2 will cover the Loguetown, Reverse Mountain (Twin Cape), Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island arcs. Eiichiro Oda also confirmed that the sequel is currently being filmed. The mangaka also revealed that he, along with the crew, have been working hard, as they all share the same passion for the show.

The mangaka also mentions that he insists on making a few changes now and then, which is making his production partners lose their minds, especially showrunner Matt Owens, Netflix, and Tomorrow Studios. He promises to put the show out until he’s satisfied so we do not expect One Piece Live-Action Season 2 anytime soon.

Eiichiro Oda further emphasized on the previous series’ success. Season 1 was the most-watched Netflix show during the second half of 2023. The sequel was announced two weeks after the series premiered on Netflix. We expect most of the cast members to reprise their previous roles, along with new faces.

In the Loguetown Arc, the Straw Hat Pirates stop at the city of Loguetown to get some supplies but Smoker and some other old enemies stand in their way. The Drum Island Arc is arguably going to be the most anticipated in the sequel. It will be exciting to see the Straw Hat Pirates battle it out with King Wapol toward the end of the season.

The message on One Piece Live-Action Season 2 comes weeks ahead of Netflix’s Geeked Week 2024 Event. During this event, details about the streaming service’s most popular shows are revealed, which includes release date, plot, trailer, new cast, etc. Stay tuned for the latest updates on Netflix’s One Piece Live-Action Season 2!

