One Piece Live-Action Star Taz Skylar Shares Eiichiro Oda's Hand-Drawn Tattoo He Has

Season 2 of the highly anticipated live-action One Piece TV series on Netflix is in production. Fans can’t wait to see their favorite characters come back and recent updates from the cast have only made everyone more excited. Taz Skylar has talked about some intriguing points that will interest the fanbase for the time being.

Taz Skylar’s unusual tattoo

Sanji actor, Taz Skylar has recently narrated an interesting story about a special tattoo he had done. During the 2024 Paris Fan Festival which took place at YouTube Channel Serieously, Skylar disclosed that his new tattoo was actually by Eiichiro Oda himself, who is none other than the creator of One Piece.

“I wanted to get a One Piece tattoo for a while,” said Skylar. “So, I asked Oda if he could draw us something specific and he drew this for us. Every part of the figure's body is a letter, all of which together spell One Piece.”

Initially there's a small skull figure whose body contains all letters forming the word One Piece while using letter E as its head. Nevertheless, fans got a clearer view of Oda's distinct design through videos made by Taz on social media platforms other than YouTube.

Skylar got inked like he usually does spontaneously. On Instagram, he posted “I finally got my One Piece Tattoo. And I got it in the same way I’ve gotten all my tattoos… By randomly walking into a cool shop in the middle of a new town and finding a pure soul, with whom I want to sit down for a few hours, to etch a memory on my skin. Thank you, Zumi Mathieu, for being a dream and for jumping straight into my two ideas. Can anyone guess why I got it on my leg though?”

Zumi Mathieu brought Skylar's vision to life. The positioning of the tattoo in Sanji‘s leg is meant as an homage to Sanji since his primary weapons are his legs.

What to look forward to in season 2

Fans have been given tantalizing clues although no specific release date for One Piece Season Two on Netflix has been announced yet. Monkey D Luffy actor spoke about how Mr. 3 might be featured and other new characters that would be in the series.

It also seems like there will be a lot of staff changes for this show meaning there is going to be some exciting storytelling. In April, the live-action cast answered various fan questions about their favorite anime and anime waifus among others. This has kept them interested in what the next season will bring.

The One Piece live-action show is building anticipation with its special mix of committed actors and close association with the original creator, which promises a thrilling return to pirates and adventure.

