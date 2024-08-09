One Piece Episode 1115: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

The last episode of One Piece lived up to the hype that built up after a week’s wait, especially with the long-awaited scene where Garp executed his Galaxy Impact attack, which was beautifully animated.

With such engaging developments and stunning animation, the episode has set high expectations for what comes next in One Piece Episode 1115. Don’t miss the upcoming episode as it drops, and keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot, and more.

One Piece Episode 1115: Release date, where to stream

One Piece Episode 1115 is set to air on local Japanese networks on Sunday, August 11, 2024, at 9:30 am JST. For some international fans, this means a daytime release the previous day, August 10, at times varying by individual region and time zones.

Global audiences will be able to stream One Piece Episode 1115 on Crunchyroll or Netflix after its Japanese airing. Although Netflix is currently streaming the Egghead arc, it is still unclear whether they will continue with new episodes after the arc concludes.

Expected plot in One Piece Episode 1115

One Piece Episode 1115 will be titled ‘The Marines Surprised! Marine Headquarters' Former Admiral, Kuzan.’ The episode will likely continue where the last one left off, as the battle between Garp and Kuzan begins, with the latter attempting to prevent Garp from rescuing Koby. Despite their past mentor-student relationship, Kuzan is determined to stop Garp.

Meanwhile, the Titanic Captains of the Blackbeard Pirates, including Avalo Pizarro, Sanjuan Wolf, Shiryu, and Vasco Shot, will likely attempt to sabotage the Marines' efforts. If the Marines are unable to hold off these powerful foes, Garp could find himself in a precarious position in One Piece Episode 1115.

One Piece Episode 1114 recap

One Piece Episode 1114 is titled ‘For The Beloved Pupil - The Fist Of Vice Admiral Garp!’ The episode begins with Koby surrounded by bounty hunters, ready to execute him. As they fire, flowers emerge from their guns instead of bullets, neutralizing the threat.

This is due to Hibari, who used Vegapunk's Flower Bullets to transform their gunpowder into flowers. Simultaneously, Kujaku uses her Devil Fruit power to trap the bounty hunters within a ring of buildings. Prince Grus then informs Tashigi that everything is set for Garp's imminent attack.

Garp launches his ship into the air with a powerful punch and rides it onto the island. Despite Koby's feelings of unworthiness, Garp is determined to save him, declaring Koby as the future of the Marines in One Piece Episode 1114.

Garp then unleashes his devastating Galaxy Impact, leveling the town and incapacitating numerous bounty hunters. Following this, the Marines land on the island to apprehend the remaining enemies. As Koby prepares to leave the island with Hibari, Kuzan suddenly intervenes, freezing Hibari with his Devil Fruit powers.

Kuzan begins to explain his reasons for aligning with Blackbeard in One Piece Episode 1114. In a flashback, after losing to Sakazuki in the battle for the position of Marine Fleet Admiral, Kuzan resigned from the Marines, unwilling to serve under Sakazuki.

He encountered the Blackbeard Pirates shortly after on an island in the New World, where he battled them and froze many of them in ice. One Piece Episode 1114 ends as Kuzan recognizes Blackbeard and his captains.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.