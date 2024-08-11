Will Good Night World's Uru Okabe Resume Yajin Manga By End Of 2024? Here's What Report Says

Shogakukan's Manga ONE app plans to resume Uru Okabe's Yajin manga by the end of the year, stating that Okabe is currently working on the manga, which went on hiatus in 2018. Okabe launched their manga on Shogakukan's Manga ONE and Ura Sunday services in May 2018.

The first volume was published in August and the second in December 2018. The prequel, Good Night World End, was launched in August 2023. The first volume was published on October 12, and the third volume is also set to be released. Okabe launched the Good Night World manga on the Ura Sunday service in 2016, and the manga ended in its fifth and final volume in March 2017.

The story of Good Night World follows a dysfunctional family of four consisting of shut-in gaming addict Taichiro Arima, his overachieving younger brother Asuma, their estranged and disregarded father Kojiro, and their disorganized and neglectful mother Sayakath. They all cope with their real-world struggles by playing Planet, a virtual reality MMORPG that involves socializing with other players, forming teams, clashing with other guilds, having adventures, and fighting monsters all under the same end goal of being the first to overpower a final boss monster called the Black Bird of Happiness.

In doing so, the Arimas unknowingly form a simulated happy family unit in a team they call The Akabane Family with each other, a far more stable simulated family than their real-world counterparts for as long as they follow their one "family rule": no prying information on each other's offline lives. However, when the game eventually becomes part of the real world, learning each other's true identities could make or break their family bond in both realities as well as determine the fate and survival of themselves and others.

Advertisement

Netflix describes the story as, "In the online game Planet, there is a powerful team of four players. This team goes by the name The Akabane Family, and its members are a pseudo-family that only exists in the game. Although they aren't aware of it, these four players are actually a broken family in real life.

A shut-in older brother. A high-achieving younger brother. A father who is not respected by his own children. A mother who neglects her own household. They do not know the warmth of family. They also don't know that the warmth of their online family is only a passing feeling. And most of all, they don't know they are a real family.

Centered on the deeds of the Akabane Family in the online game Planet, the story features battles against monsters, clashes with other guilds, and the machinations surrounding Black Bird, the final objective of the game. The tale takes a major turn as it entangles the real world and this real family."

Advertisement

A prequel series, titled Good Night World End was serialized on the MangaOne service from August 1, 2023, to May 21, 2024. The prequel's chapters have been collected into three tankōbon volumes published from October 2023 to August 2024.

An original net animation adaptation was announced on July 31, 2023. It is produced by NAZ and directed by Katsuya Kikuchi, with scripts written by Michiko Yokote, character designs handled by Rena Okuyama, and music composed by Takatsugu Wakabayashi. The series premiered on Netflix on October 12, 2023. The opening theme song is Black Crack by VTuber Kuzuha of Nijisanji, while the ending theme song is Salvia by Nornis, a vocal unit composed of Nijisanji members Machita Chima and Inui Toko.

ALSO READ: Deadpool Samurai Season 2: Latest Updates & All We Know So Far