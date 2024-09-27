Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 13 Delayed; New Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

In that episode, the Ichigo Production group traveled to Miyazaki with Akane Kurokawa. During their journey, Aqua attempted to locate Gorou Amamiya’s body alongside Akane. Eventually, Ruby and Akane discovered the corpse after following a crow that had taken their inn keys.

Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 13: Release date and where to stream

Due to the delay, Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 13 will be released on Wednesday, October 6, 2024, at 11:00 pm JST on TOKYO MX, TV Hokkaido, BS11, KBS Kyoto, TV Aichi, AT-X, and other Japanese networks. The episode will also stream globally simultaneously.

International viewers can watch Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 13 on ABEMA, Hulu, Disney Plus, d Anime Store, Netflix, and local platforms. HIDIVE will handle international streaming, and Medialink will manage the Asia-Pacific region via the Ani-One Asia Ultra subscription on the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel.

Expected plot in Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 13

Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 13 will see Aqua’s reaction to the discovery of Gorou Amamiya’s body is expected to be significant, as Gorou’s death brings closure to his past life. While Aqua has moved on from his former identity, the discovery of his body may still evoke complex emotions, given that Gorou lived for three decades in that life.

Additionally, Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 13 will likely conclude the filming of B-Komachi's music video, with the group's future as idols being a key focus. As the final episode of the Private story arc, fans can expect pivotal moments that will shape both Aqua's personal journey and B-Komachi's career trajectory.

Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 12 recap

Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 12 is titled Reunion. It opens with a flashback of Gorou and Sarina in the hospital before shifting to the present as Ruby, Kana, and Mem-Cho receive a demo of their new song. The group is excited, and Mem-Cho discusses plans for a music video.

When the B-Komachi group leaves for Miyazaki, Kana feels awkward about Akane joining, especially when Ruby refers to Akane as Aqua’s girlfriend. Upon arriving in Miyazaki, Aqua and Akane visit the local hospital, where Aqua reminisces about Gorou Amamiya’s past.

Aqua attempts to find Gorou’s body but ultimately gives up. He shares memories of Gorou's relationship with Sarina, including her gift of an Ai keyring before her death. Later, Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 12 shifts to the B-Komachi group filming their music video.

Ruby and Akane, while chasing a crow, stumble upon a skeleton in a doctor's robe, with a keyring revealing it to be Gorou's remains.

