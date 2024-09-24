Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 12: Who Is Ai’s Lover? Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

After Aqua Hoshino enjoys a shopping ‘date’ with Kana Arima, he attempts to break off his faux relationship with Akane Kurokawa. During their discussion, Akane uncovers an inconsistency in Aqua's tale about his father. The episode then introduces a new character claiming to be the twins’ father.

With this cliffhanger ending, fans have been excitedly looking forward to Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 12 for more details about the man and whether he really is Ruby and Aqua’s father. Don’t miss the episode as it releases, and keep reading to find out when it’s out, the expected plot, and more.

Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 12: Release date and where to stream

Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 12 will premiere on Wednesday, September 25, 2024, at 11:00 pm JST on various Japanese networks, including TOKYO MX, TV Hokkaido, BS11, KBS Kyoto, TV Aichi, and AT-X. The episode will also stream globally at the same time.

International viewers can catch Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 12 on platforms such as ABEMA, Hulu, Disney Plus, d Anime Store, Netflix, and other local services. HIDIVE will manage international streaming, while Medialink will oversee the Asia-Pacific region through the Ani-One Asia Ultra subscription on the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel.

Expected plot in Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 12

Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 12 will be titled Reunion, as per the anime’s official website. Aqua and Akane will join B-Komachi's trip to Miyazaki. Although Aqua hinted at breaking up with Akane, her participation in the trip suggests that their relationship will remain unresolved.

Aqua’s feelings for Kana may continue to grow as more opportunities for interaction surface during the trip as well. While Aqua struggles to define his future and who he wants to be with, Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 12 may also reveal more about the mysterious man at Ai’s grave.

The man, with his provocative remark about being Ruby’s father, will likely be revealed to be Taiki Himekawa’s biological father as well. He is also likely a celebrity, given his clear attempts at hiding his features.

Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 11 recap

Titled Freedom, Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 11 sees Aqua agree to join B-Komachi's trip to Miyazaki, much to Kana's delight. Kana, viewing the outing as a possible date, becomes nervous and shows up late. Aqua remains unfazed and treats her to lunch, even paying the bill despite her offer.

While shopping, Aqua selects a white suitcase, reminding Kana of her glowstick's color, which makes her wonder if it has any significance. Afterward, Aqua surprises her with dinner plans at a restaurant where he had made a reservation, furthering Kana’s feelings.

However, their day ends without any more developments, leaving Kana pondering her connection with Aqua and his unresolved relationship with Akane. Aqua later meets Akane in Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 11, where he proposes to end their relationship.

Akane, aware of Aqua's motives, agrees but offers her support for his future goals. As Aqua reveals that his father is dead, Akane grows suspicious and leaves. Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 11 ends as Ruby walks past a mysterious man, who later claims to be Ai’s lover and Ruby’s father.

