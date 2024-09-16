Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 11: Will Aqua Give Up His Revenge? Release Date, Where To Stream And More

Aqua Hoshino has finally discovered the identity of his father, though the news was not what he expected. Revealed to be Seijuro Uehara, his father is said to have had died years earlier. According to Taiki, Uehara was indeed Aqua’s father.

Aqua’s desire for revenge appears to be waning as the Private arc continues. With more to be revealed in Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 11, don’t miss the episode as it drops! Keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot, where to watch and more.

Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 11: Release date and where to stream

Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 11 is set to premiere on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, at 11:00 pm JST on TOKYO MX, TV Hokkaido, BS11, KBS Kyoto, TV Aichi, AT-X, and other networks across Japan. The series maintains a simultaneous global release schedule based on its Japanese airing time.

Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 11 will also be available for streaming on ABEMA, Hulu, Disney Plus, d Anime Store, Netflix, and other local platforms. HIDIVE will oversee international streaming, while Medialink will manage the Asia-Pacific region via the Ani-One Asia Ultra subscription on the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel.

Expected plot in Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 11

Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 11 will likely focus on B-Komachi's trip to Miyazaki. As hinted at in the previous episode, Aqua and Ruby could be seen revisiting memories from their past lives as Gorou Amamiya and Sarina Tendouji.

With the group preparing to shoot a music video and reflect on their past, both Aqua and Ruby may find themselves confronting emotional connections to their previous lives in Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 11. The trip may also introduce a new character.

Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 10 recap

Titled Liberation, Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 10 sees Aqua reveal to Himekawa that they share the same father, leading Himekawa to take Aqua to his home for further discussion. Himekawa talks about his mother, Airi, and shares a news story about his parents' double suicide.

He discloses their father’s identity as Seijuuro Uehara, an obscure actor with ties to talented celebrities, which stuns Aqua. Aqua learns that the man he had been targeting for revenge over Ai’s death is already deceased. Despite this grim past, Himekawa expresses joy in discovering a half-brother.

Aqua, grappling with the information that the object of his hatred was dead, wonders what to do next. Ruby scolds Aqua for staying out all night, and Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 10 shifts focus to B-Komachi's growth.

Mem-Cho advises Ruby and Kana on YouTube strategies, and they plan a music video shoot in Miyazaki. Ruby recalls her past with Gorou, while Aqua contemplates his fading desire for revenge as they head for their trip.

