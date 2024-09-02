Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 10 Delayed: New Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

Aqua delivered a very impressive performance during the finale of the stage play in the last episode of Oshi No Ko Season 2. After the play concluded, the cast gathered for a meal, and Aqua attempted to connect with Himekawa Taiki, his long-lost half-sibling.

The cliffhanger ending of the previous episode has fans on the edge of their seats in anticipation for Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 10, however, they have been met with disappointment due to the recap episode that will be airing instead. The new release date for the episode is out, so keep reading to find out.

Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 10: Release date and where to stream

Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 10 will be delayed by a week, releasing only on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, at 11:00 pm JST. Keep in mind that the release time must be adjusted to individual time zones. The episode will be aired across several Japanese networks, including TOKYO MX, TV Hokkaido, BS11, KBS Kyoto, TV Aichi, and AT-X.

Japanese fans can watch Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 7 on platforms such as ABEMA, Hulu, Disney Plus, d Anime Store, Netflix, and other regional services. HIDIVE will handle international streaming for the majority of countries. Meanwhile, in the Asia-Pacific region, Medialink will oversee distribution via the Ani-One Asia Ultra subscription on the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel.

Expected plot in Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 10

Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 10 will likely see Taiki Himekawa to disclose his past and provide details about their father to Aqua Hoshino. Since Taiki grew up in an orphanage, he may have limited information, but anything he shares could help Aqua in his search for his biological father.

Advertisement

Given the last episode’s ending, Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 10 is also likely to continue the next story arc, which is titled ‘Private.’ Fans can expect to learn some rather surprising truths about Aqua and Ruby’s father in this arc, as well as being introduced some new characters related to him.

Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 9 recap

Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 9, titled ‘Dream,’ begins with a flashback to Aqua’s childhood, where Ai praises his acting skills. The episode then returns to the ongoing Tokyo Blade stageplay, where Toki (Aqua) battles Blade (Himekawa), biting him during their clash.

Toki fights barehanded, landing a hit before being overpowered by Blade. Kana, as Tsurugi, is struck by Aqua’s raw and emotional performance, recognizing its authenticity. Aqua’s internal monologue reveals he is channeling his grief and pain, using memories of Ai’s death to fuel his acting.

After Toki’s defeat, Saya Hime (Akane) lies unconscious, and Tsurugi suggests using her sword scabbard to heal her. Saya Hime’s earlier actions, healing everyone, including her enemies, are revealed as her attempt to end the war in Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 9.

Advertisement

They use the scabbard, and she is revived. Aqua internally thinks about how he wishes a similar miracle could have saved Ai. After the play, Akane’s friends praise her, but she dismisses it, feeling overshadowed by her co-stars.

Kana admits to Ruby her desire to improve, acknowledging Akane’s superior technique. Kaburagi is impressed by Kana’s performance in Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 9, sensing her “star factor.” Later, Aqua is seen with DNA samples backstage, seeking clues about his father.

At the after-show party, Aqua and Himekawa attempt to learn from Kindaichi about Lalalai’s history, but he passes out before revealing anything. Oshi No Ko Season 2 Episode 9 ends as Aqua privately reveals to Himekawa that they share the same father, hoping to learn more about him.

Don’t miss the latest updates from Oshi No Ko Season 2 here, on Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.