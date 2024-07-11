Our Last Crusade Or The Rise Of A New World Season 2 Episode 2: Release Date, How To Watch And More

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Our Last Crusade Or The Rise Of A New World Season 2

In Episode 1, we see Iska and friends help Sisbell cross the border, much to the dismay of her sister Alice, who is in love with Iska. Episode 2 will likely focus on their journey to cross the border and also the conflicts among the royal families.

The first season of Our Last Crusade Or The Rise Of A New World was produced by Studio Silver Link. The studio is also working on the production of the sequel along with Studio Palette. Our Last Crusade Or The Rise Of A New World Season 2 is based on the manga written by Kei Sazane and illustrated by Ao Nekonabe.

Will the group be able to cross the border without any bloodshed? Here’s everything you need to know about the second episode from Season 2.

Our Last Crusade Or The Rise Of A New World Season 2 Episode 2 Release Date and Time

Our Last Crusade Or The Rise Of A New World Season 2 Episode 2 is all set to release on July 18, 2024, at 1:30 am JST (Japanese Standard Time). Do note that the time of release will vary as per the viewer’s time zone. Here’s a look at some of the time zones in which Episode 2 will be released.

9:30 am (PT) - July 17, 2024

11:30 am (CT) - July 17, 2024

12:30 pm (ET) - July 17, 2024

6:30 pm (CET) - July 17, 2024

Where to Watch Our Last Crusade Or The Rise Of A New World Season 2 Episode 2?

Our Last Crusade Or The Rise Of A New World Season 2 Episode 2 will be broadcast on AT-X, Tokyo MX, ABC, BS11, and TV Aichi in Japan. For International viewers, the series will also be available on Crunchyroll.

Plus Media Networks Asia has licensed the series in Southeast Asia and will broadcast it on Aniplus Asia.

Our Last Crusade Or The Rise Of A New World Season 2 Episode 1 Recap

The series, which is the sequel to the 2020 anime, focuses on the war between Heavenly Empire and Nebulis Sovereignty. In episode 1, titled ‘Witch - Planet’s Fate’ we see that Iska has become Sisbell’s guard through a secret pact.

We are also introduced to other characters like Jhin, Mismis, and Rin. The tensions between the two empires are evident when Sisbell and Alice’s older sister, Elletear make a smug remark about the Heavenly Empire.

Plot details for Our Last Crusade Or The Rise Of A New World Season 2 Episode 2 have yet to be released. The series is being directed by Yuki Inaba. Episode 1 ends with Alice again accidentally running into Iska at the station’s juice bar.

It will intriguing to watch Alice help Iska and Sisbell, while also dealing with her own family who have a strong dislike for anyone related to the Heavenly Empire.

