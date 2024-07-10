Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc Episode 1: Release Date, How To Watch And More

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Kinnikuman series

Kinnikuman is making a grand return after the original television series premiered way back in 1983. Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc is a direct sequel to the original, Kinnikuman which was produced by Toei Animation.

Kinnikuman is a Japanese manga series created by Yoshinori Nakai and Takashi Shimada that was published in 1979. After restarting the publication of the manga in 2011, the series is back with an original anime, being produced by Production I.G.

Prior to the release of the first episode, Episode 0 was released which was a recap of the major events in the original manga. Here’s everything you need to know about Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc.

Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc Episode 1 Release Date and Time

Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc Episode 1 will premiere on July 14, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST (Japanese Standard Time). The release time will vary for viewers and will be based on their respective time zones. Here’s a look at some time zones in which Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc Episode 1 will be released.

7:30 am (PT) - July 14, 2024

10:30 am (ET) - July 14, 2024

4:30 pm (CET) - July 14, 2024

8:00 pm (IST) - July 14, 2024

Where to Watch Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc Episode 1?

Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc Episode 1 will be broadcast on CBC and TBS (Agaru Anime) in Japan. For International viewers, the series will be available on the streaming platform, Netflix. In the trailer, Netflix confirmed that the sequel will be a 12-part series.

Advertisement

Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc Episode 0

In Episode 0, we saw Kinnikuman and Terryman sparring with each other, which led to flashbacks of how they met and all the adventures that they had. Episode 0 did cover a lot of major arcs but it did leave newcomers a bit confused. In the next episode, we can expect to see Kinnikuman getting married, before embarking on new adventures.

Episode 0 serves as a refresher before heading into the Perfect Origin Arc. It is the first and the longest arc of the Kinnikuman manga to date. As of 2021, the manga has sold over 77 million copies, making it one of the most popular ones.

Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc Plot

The series will be set one-and-half years after the end of the Survivor Match for The Kinniku Throne Arc. We will likely get to see the Peace Treaty being signed between the Justice, Devil, and Perfect Chojin.

One of the most anticipated moments of this arc will be the match between Nemesis and Kinnikuman, and it will be interesting to see how this is adapted into the anime. Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc is being directed by Akira Sato, while Makoto Fukami is writing the script.

Advertisement

Hirotaka Marufuji is designing the characters while Yasuharu Takanashi is composing the music. Apart from the sequel, there have been other spin-offs of the franchise like films, video games, and other media.

ALSO READ: Our Last Crusade Or The Rise Of A New World Season 2 Episode 1: Release Date, How To Watch And More