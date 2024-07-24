Pseudo Harem Episode 4: Release Date, Where To Watch, What To Expect And More

After the adorable antics of the previous episode, fans can look forward to seeing Pseudo Harem Episode 4 as it will feature Eiji and Rin spending some alone time together. The episode will see Rin continue to attempt to express her feelings for Eiji more overtly, so don’t miss it as it drops. Keep reading to find out the release date, where to watch, what to expect and more.

Pseudo Harem Episode 4: Release date and where to watch

Pseudo Harem Episode 4 will be releasing on July 26, 2024, at 12:30 am JST. For most viewers around the world, this translates to a daytime release on July 25, around 3:30 pm GMT / 8:30 am PT / 11:30 am ET. Please note that the exact release time may vary depending on your time zone.

The series will air on Tokyo MX, BS Fuji, and their affiliated networks in Japan. Additionally, international audiences can watch Pseudo Harem Episode 4 exclusively on Crunchyroll, the same day as its premiere.

What to expect in Pseudo Harem Episode 4?

As per the official website, Pseudo Harem Episode 4 will be titled WOW? Eiji and Rin will find themselves caught in a heavy rainstorm after school. Eiji appears to enjoy the situation, while Rin, alternating between her cool and little devil girl personas, struggles to hide her fear of thunder.

As the rain continues, they decide to seek shelter at Eiji's house until the weather clears. From the preview images, it can be seen that Pseudo Harem Episode 4 will likely see Rin borrow some dry clothes from Eiji, while Eiji goofs off as usual in an attempt to ease her out of her fear of thunder.

Pseudo Harem Episode 3 recap

Pseudo Harem Episode 3 is titled Lesson in Love? The episode begins as Rin finds Eiji reading a dating guidebook. When she questions him about it, Eiji confidently claims the book has helped him understand women. However, Rin's various impressions quickly challenge this notion, quickly confusing him with their supposed anger.

Later, Rin prepares her makeup to portray the student council president in a play, while Eiji gets the props ready. He is surprised to see her exude a different aura than usual. As Rin plays the role of a stunning student council president, Eiji is enthralled and obediently follows her lead.

When he asks what she would do if she were the actual student council president, Rin suggests creating mixed-grade classes to foster interaction among students. Eiji is impressed by the idea in Pseudo Harem Episode 3, calling it brilliant, and notes that such an initiative is what a real student council president would think of.

Rin subtly hints that her suggestion might have personal motives, leading Eiji to tease her. On another day, Rin spots Eiji at the mall but avoids greeting him due to her casual clothing. Despite her attempts to hide, Eiji notices her, and they banter about their outfits before deciding to shop together.

We then see new students join the drama club in Pseudo Harem Episode 3, where Eiji reminds Rin that she is now a senior member who should offer good advice as their senpai. He then realizes he has never been asked for advice himself, which makes him lament and ask for her advice on the matter.

In another instance, Rin meets up with Eiji, excitedly sharing that she helped her friend's romantic interests. Eiji calls her a romance expert due to her many personas and says he will heed her advice. Rin suggests Eiji might do better with someone younger, likely referring to herself. He seems to agree to this idea.

Pseudo Harem Episode 3 ends as Eiji proceeds to misinterpret her advice, asking if she means he should date little girls. This flusters Rin, prompting her to clarify that she did not mean someone that young.

For more updates on the comedic antics of Eiji and Rin in the Pseudo Harem anime, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.