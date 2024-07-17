Pseudo Harem Episode 3: Rin To Become A Second-Year; Release Date, Where To Watch, Expected Plot And More

Rin and Eiji’s comedic romance continues, with Rin now set to become a second-year in high school. As the two continue to grow closer, Rin will likely adopt new characters for Eiji’s pseudo harem, so don’t miss the upcoming episode as it drops for more.

Keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot, and more details regarding Pseudo Harem Episode 3.

Pseudo Harem Episode 3: Release date and where to watch

Pseudo Harem Episode 3 is set to debut on July 19, 2024, at 12:30 am JST, which corresponds to a daytime release on July 18, approximately at 3:30 pm GMT / 8:30 am PT / 11:30 am ET. Please be aware that the exact release time may vary depending on your time zone.

The series will be broadcast on Tokyo MX, BS Fuji, and their affiliated networks in Japan. Additionally, Crunchyroll has secured exclusive streaming rights, enabling international audiences to enjoy Pseudo Harem Episode 3 on the same day of its premiere.

Expected plot in Pseudo Harem Episode 3

According to the anime's official site, Pseudo Harem Episode 3 will be titled ‘Dating Tips?’ or ‘Love Guide?’ depending on the translation. Rin will be seen advancing to her second year of high school, and new members will join the drama club.

As Rin and Eiji discuss how she can become a reliable senior for the first years, a new character will be born in Rin. Given the preview images, Rin may adopt the personality of a studious upperclassman who wears glasses. Pseudo Harem Episode 3 will likely continue to depict Rin's efforts to convey her feelings to him.

Pseudo Harem Episode 2 recap

Pseudo Harem Episode 2 is titled Confession? The episode begins with Rin and Eiji sitting on the stairs, as Rin shows Eiji a picture of her younger sister. This sparks a conversation about little sisters, leading Rin to discuss lines she needs to learn and then role-play as a little sister.

In the next scene, Rin appears to be crying, but it's revealed to be an act. Rin points out that Eiji can’t handle crying girls, and pranks him a little by crying again. She ends up laughing however when Eiji makes a funny face at her. The episode then transitions to a stage play with Rin performing and Eiji watching from the audience, captivated by her performance.

Rin gets distracted by Eiji during the play and fumbles a bit on stage. Pseudo Harem Episode 2 moves on to the school’s cultural festival, where the two buy chocolates from a stall. Eiji picks various kinds for all the personas, even offering to buy all of them for her.

We then see that Eiji has fallen ill, prompting Rin to switch between different roles to cheer him up. She also offers to walk him home and prepares dinner for him, though Eiji pushes his luck with his requests. In the drama club room, Eiji and Rin act out a confession scene.

As Christmas arrives, Eiji humorously notes the difficulty of fitting all of Rin's personas under one umbrella. The couple-to-be then visit a shrine for New Year's and end up holding hands, though Eiji falls asleep right after in Pseudo Harem Episode 2. The two also get their fortunes read, where Eiji gets a Minor Luck slip while Rin gets Bad Luck, though she insists it is Great Luc.

A scene in the library follows, where Rin flusters EIji with her cleverness. In the classroom, Eiji and Rin look out at the night sky, and Eiji flirts with Rin’s persona. At home, Rin wishes she could muster the courage to speak to Eiji genuinely and confess to him.

The final scene sees them practicing lines in the gymnasium, where Eiji compliments Rin’s acting skills once again. Rin ends up speaking her mind about his acting as well, and plays it off as acting, though Eiji immediately notices, flustering her. Pseudo Harem Episode 2 ends with her head-butting him.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.