Pseudo Harem Episode 2: Rin To Create Two More Identities; Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The first episode of the new Pseudo Harem anime introduced fans to the lively and dynamic connection between Eiji Kitahama and Rin Nanakura. With what seemed like the perfect mix of humor and romance, Rin's different personalities offered Eiji a peek into his ideal harem lifestyle, and fans cannot wait to see more of the duo. Don’t miss the upcoming episode to see Rin’s new personalities, and keep reading to get the release date, expected plot and more.

Pseudo Harem Episode 2: Release date and where to stream

Pseudo Harem Episode 2 is scheduled to premiere on July 12, 2024, at 12:30 am JST. This corresponds to a daytime release on July 11, around 3:30 pm GMT / 8:30 am PT / 11:30 am ET. Please note that the exact release time may vary depending on your time zone.

The series will be airing on Tokyo MX, BS Fuji, and their affiliated networks in Japan. Simultaneously, Crunchyroll has secured exclusive streaming rights, allowing international audiences to enjoy Pseudo Harem Episode 2 on the same day it premieres.

Expected plot of Pseudo Harem Episode 2

Pseudo Harem Episode 2 will be titled titled Confession? Viewers can expect a deeper exploration of Rin's diverse personas as Rin's catalogue of characters will continue to grow. According to the anime’s website, she even adopts a little sister persona upon revealing she has a sibling.

Another new quirky character will also emerge from Rin's creativity during the school’s cultural festival, likely the persona of a rich older woman. Fans can also expect to see Eiji sick during one part of Pseudo Harem Episode 2, bringing with it some new scenes of closeness and hilarity between the duo.

Pseudo Harem Episode 1 recap

Titled ‘The Start Of A Story?,’ Pseudo Harem Episode 1 introduced to Eiji Kitahama and Rin Nanakura. The episode begins with Eiji tricking Rin by pretending to be the president of the drama club. Rin quickly discovers his bluff when he introduces her to the actual president and other club members.

To test Rin's acting skills, they give her a script, and her impressive performance earns her a spot in the club. The scene then shifts to the gymnasium, where Eiji confides in Rin about his dream of experiencing a harem life. Excited, Rin reveals her ‘little devil girl’ personality, initiating a pseudo-harem experience for Eiji.

She then switches to a tsundere personality, prompting Eiji to compliment her acting skills and realize how hard it is to manage a harem. As they walk home, Rin then switches to her cool personality, further impressing Eiji in Pseudo Harem Episode 1.

The next day at school, Rin offers Eiji food during lunch while he paints, expressing his wish for assistance. Flustered, Rin switches between her tsundere and cool personalities and offers to feed him. Eiji, however, asks her to wear cat ears and paws while doing so.

Rin obliges, but when Eiji tries to capture the moment with his phone, he realizes it’s missing. Rin seizes the opportunity to get Eiji's number by offering to call his phone, switching between her little devil girl and tsundere personalities to help in Pseudo Harem Episode 1.

Later, Rin asks Eiji for help with her art assignment, using her cool girl personality at his request. Eiji, finding her drawing difficult to understand, is encouraged by Rin's spoiled girl personality to assist her. During a horror story session in the club room, Eiji gets scared, and when Rin is asked how she feels, he notices her pale and frightened face.

After the session, Rin, still scared, switches between her scared tsundere and spoiled girl personalities to tease Eiji in Pseudo Harem Episode 1. The next day, Rin goes to Eiji's class to take him to the club and finds him asleep. She contemplates pranking him in her little devil girl personality, but Eiji wakes up and catches her holding his hand.

Rin blames her other personalities, prompting Eiji to prepare for another nap in anticipation of a prank. At the club room, Eiji shows Rin his lock screen wallpaper of the president in a Romeo pose and asks if he can use her personalities for his wallpaper. Blushing, Rin agrees and switches between her spoiled girl and tsundere personalities for the photos.

After club activities, Eiji and Rin discuss their mid-term exams, with Eiji acting as a tsundere and Rin switching to her cool personality to show her scores. The following day, Eiji engages in a cooking competition with Tsuchhi, currently tied. He asks Rin to judge the dishes in Pseudo Harem Episode 1, and she votes for Eiji's, tying the score.

Eiji suggests asking Rin's spoiled girl personality to break the tie, but Rin refuses, blushing. The next day, both try new hairstyles, joking about them and trying out different personalities to make each other laugh. When Eiji shivers due to the weather at school, Rin offers her coat, switching to her cool-girl personality to assure him she'll take care of him.

Eiji then covers Rin with her jacket, expressing his desire to take care of her. Pseudo Harem Episode 1 ends with Rin in an embarrassed panic, planning to wear light clothes to school again the next day.

