Black Clover to Release 'Final Chapters' in Jump GIGA? New Cryptic Post Explained

Black Clover manga is set to release two new chapters in Shueisha's Jump GIGA Summer 2024 magazine on August 8, 2024. The magazine previously revealed preview descriptions and other details, hinting at the series' final chapter. However, the series is not yet near its end, so fans are curious about the meaning behind the cryptic "final chapter" announcement. The series ran in the magazine until August 2023, and moved to Jump Giga in December of the same year. Its chapters have been collected in 36 tankōbon volumes as of February 2024.

Black Clover manga makes a cryptic final chapter announcement

On July 16, 2024, Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump announced details about the upcoming manga for the Jump GIGA Summer 2024 magazine. The announcement included a preview for two Black Clover chapters, hinting at one or two chapters focusing on Noelle Silva vs. Paladin Acier Silva.

However, the post referred to the upcoming chapters as the "final chapters," which is unlikely as there is a lot to cover in the manga. The only possible explanation is that the upcoming Black Clover chapters, 372 and 373, might be the final Black Clover manga chapters to be released in Shueisha's Jump GIGA magazine.

This could be a hint at the manga possibly switching its magazine again. With that, following a year-long wait, the Black Clover manga could return to Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine or become part of the company's monthly magazine V Jump.

Black Clover's chances of returning to weekly serialization are low, but it's possible. The creator switched to Jump GIGA magazine due to health issues at home. After a year-long serialization in Jump GIGA, he could be recharged to resume weekly serialization.

My Hero Academia manga is set to end in August, and Jujutsu Kaisen manga is nearing its end. Yuki Tabata may return to Weekly Shonen Jump magazine to maintain its popularity among manga fans. However, a return to weekly serialization is unlikely. Black Clover manga should switch to V Jump magazine and serialize its chapters monthly alongside Boruto: Two Blue Vortex and Dragon Ball Super manga.

As for Black Clover manga, its creator Yuki Tabata was already releasing two chapters in every new issue of Jump GIGA magazine. Thus, releasing one chapter per month should be a much more realistic task for him as opposed to a possible return to weekly serialization.

On top of Yuki Tabata resuming production on Black Clover's manga in Jump Giga, the anime has resumed its usual pace. Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King, released on Netflix on June 16, 2023, fills in for previous arcs. However, the release date for Black Clover season 5 is yet to be fully adapted, making it awaited.

Black Clover season 5 has not been officially confirmed, but animating studio Pierrot has not forgotten the magic fantasy anime, allowing them to plan the manga's ending. The transition to Jump Giga has given Yuki Tabata the necessary breathing room to ensure a proper ending for the manga, despite the lack of official confirmation from fans.

A brief about Black Clover

Black Clover focuses on Asta, a young orphan who is left to be raised in an orphanage alongside his fellow orphan, Yuno. While everyone is born with the ability to utilize mana in the form of magical power, Asta, with no magic instead focuses on physical strength. Conversely, Yuno was born as a prodigy with immense magical power and the talent to control wind magic.

Motivated by a desire to become the next Wizard King, an authority figure second to the king of Clover Kingdom, the two youths developed a friendly rivalry. Yuno obtains a legendary four-leaf grimoire held by the kingdom's first Wizard King. The four-leaf grimoire is a rare grimoire, only given to the most immense mages.

Asta, despite his lack of magic, obtained an enigmatic five-leaf grimoire that contains mysterious elf swords and a bodiless member of the Devil race who utilizes rare anti-magic. Afterward, he and Yuno each join a Magic Knight squad as the first step to fulfill their ambitions.

Asta joins the Black Bulls under Yami Sukehiro alongside Noelle Silva, while Yuno becomes a member of the Golden Dawn. They embark on various adventures while contending with an extremist group called the Eye of the Midnight Sun, whose leadership is manipulated by a Devil in avenging an injustice committed against the Elves by the Clover Kingdom at the time of its founding.

The Magic Knights then face the Dark Triad of the Spade Kingdom, with Asta and Yuno learning of their Devils' influence on their lives and of the Dark Triad's plan to fully manifest the Devils into their world. Then the Magic Knights face the Dark Triad's eldest sibling, Lucius Zogratis, who wants to create his own perfect world.

