RuriDragon Chapter 28: Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The cultural festival at Ruri’s school will continue in RuriDragon Chapter 28, so don’t miss it to find out what happens next. Get the release date, recap, and more here.

By Sneha Sam
Published on Jan 16, 2025  |  05:34 PM IST |  328
In ‘Barely Weighs a Thing,’ Ruri successfully returned Matsubara’s phone, resolving a minor issue. Meanwhile, Yoshioka’s efforts led Class 1-3 to a 5th place finish in the relay race, followed by a victorious performance in the tug of war.

Mitsuki secured another win for the class during the basketball event. Throughout the festival, Ruri actively assisted various people, making use of her heightened dragon abilities and strength. She earned a number of new supporters in that manner as well.

RuriDragon Chapter 28 will likely continue the sports festival events, depicting Class 1-3’s participation in additional competitions. The focus may shift toward interactions among the students, with a deeper exploration of Ruri’s connections with Kokoro, Homura, and others.

Shima’s rivalry with Yoshioka could see some development, potentially impacting future competitions. Ruri’s dragon traits may also subtly emerge again as she balances her role as both a student and a demi-human throughout the festivities.

RuriDragon Chapter 28 will be available on Monday, January 27, 2025, at 12 am JST. For international audiences, this equates to Sunday, January 26, at around 3 pm GMT / 11 am ET / 8 am PT, with variations based on time zone and location.

Fans can read RuriDragon Chapter 28 on platforms such as the Shonen Jump+ app, Viz Media’s website, and the MangaPlus app/website. While the first three and most recent three chapters are free, a subscription is needed for full access.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

Credits: Shueisha, MangaPlus, RuriDragon Wiki, Weekly Shonen Jump website
