RuriDragon Chapter 26: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

The last chapter saw Ruri’s horns change shape due to her excitement, which in turn triggered her “limit form.” With a new, seemingly harmless trait unlocked, fans saw the high-school dragonoid meet up with Kashiro's sister as well as step in for Nakamura to deliver a speech.

With the chapter ending with an unknown student challenging Yoshioka, fans cannot wait for the release of RuriDragon Chapter 26 to find out what happens next. Keep reading to discover when it’s out, the expected plot and more details.

RuriDragon Chapter 26: Release date and where to read

RuriDragon Chapter 26 is scheduled for release on Monday, December 16, 2024, at 12 AM JST. For international readers, this translates to Sunday, December 15, at approximately 3 PM GMT / 11 AM ET / 8 AM PT. Please note that the exact release time may vary based on your region and time zone.

Fans can access RuriDragon Chapter 26 through various platforms, including the Shonen Jump+ app, Viz Media's website, MangaPlus app, and MangaPlus website. While MangaPlus offers free access to the first three and most recent three chapters, a subscription is required for full access to all chapters. The chapter will also be available in Weekly Shonen Jump 2025 Issue 3.

Expected plot in RuriDragon Chapter 26

RuriDragon Chapter 26 will likely explore the conflict between Yoshioka and the student who challenged him. Details about their history or the reason for the grudge will probably be revealed. The obstacle course event itself may serve as a major focal point of the chapter.

Ruri’s new “limit form” may also play a significant role as she participates in or assists with the festival’s activities, providing her with an edge in terms of stamina in RuriDragon Chapter 26. Additionally, more interactions between Ruri, her friends, and Kashiro’s sister may be seen.

RuriDragon Chapter 25 recap

RuriDragon Chapter 25, titled Was This Always on the Menu?, begins with Ruri asking the sports committee if they noticed her horns had changed shape. Concerned, she consults Mr. Takemoto, who explains that her excitement triggered her “limit form.”

This had no adverse effects on her, and would enhance her energy without drastic physical changes. Relieved, Ruri shares this with her committee, who laugh about her enthusiasm. Later, Kashiro’s sister arrives, complimenting Ruri’s horns and reminding her of Maeda.

During the opening ceremony, Nakamura fumbles the representative speech, prompting Maeda to signal Ruri to take over. Ruri gives an impromptu, energetic speech to motivate everyone. RuriDragon Chapter 25 ends with an unknown student challenging Yoshioka in the obstacle course, revealing a mysterious grudge.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.