RuriDragon Chapter 25 Delayed: New Release Date Confirmed After Two-Week Break

Fans of RuriDragon have been excitedly awaiting the release of Chapter 25, but excitement turned to disappointment when author Masaoki Shindo announced a break after the series’ last update on November 17, which introduced a refreshed banner illustration.

However, fear not, as the release date for the next main chapter has been confirmed. To find out when Chapter 25 will be released and dive back into the world of RuriDragon, keep reading.

RuriDragon Chapter 25: New release date and where to read

RuriDragon Chapter 25 was originally set to be released on Monday, November 18, at 12:00 am JST. However, due to the author’s break, the chapter will likely follow the series’ bi-weekly release schedule and only be made available by December 1, 2024.

RuriDragon Chapter 25 can be read on various platforms online after its release, including the Shonen Jump+ app, Viz Media's official website, and the MangaPlus app and website.

RuriDragon Chapter 24 brief recap

Titled ‘Kinda Gross,’ RuriDragon Chapter 24 opens with Ruri approaching Kamata to apologize for forcing her to assist with breaking her horns. Kamata seems to soften towards Ruri, explaining that understanding her has reduced her initial fear and disgust.

Ruri realizes that helping Kamata understand her might lessen her dislike. Ruri then demonstrates her skills to Kamata. The festival preparations are then shown, where the students are busy finishing their tasks.

Kashiro brings a class shirt to Maeda, who reveals the committee decided to create headbands with horns as a symbolic gesture for Ruri. Kamata is embarrassed to wear one, mocked by her friend. Ruri empathizes, realizing why Kamata finds horns gross.

After a montage of festival preparations, RuriDragon Chapter 24 concludes with the students ready for the event, displaying their theme: ‘Go wild like a dragon,’ featuring a cat on a dragon hissing at a fish.

